The FDA seized 13,360 kg of paneer and 4,627 kg of khoya in Pune ahead of Ganeshotsav. Valued at over Rs 43 lakh, the dairy products were found in unhygienic conditions. The khoya was destroyed and the paneer stored pending investigation.

Over Rs 43 Lakh Worth of Dairy Products Seized

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized 13,360 kg of paneer and 4,627 kg of khoya during a search operation in Pune’s Budhwar Peth ahead of Ganeshotsav, officials said on Friday.

According to Pune Division FDA Assistant Commissioner Nilesh Masare, this action was carried out based on an intelligence tip-off. The dairy products were found in three trucks and were allegedly being transported and stored under unhygienic conditions, prompting the FDA to seize the stock. The Pune Division FDA Assistant Commissioner Nilesh Masare mentioned that the seized paneer was valued at Rs 31 70,000. lakh, while the 4,627 kg of khoya was worth Rs 11,56,750 lakh.

Details of the Raid

"The action taken today on khoya and paneer was based on intelligence received from our Commissioner's office, which we had been working on and collecting for the past 10-12 days. Accordingly, this action was carried out. This morning, around 6 to 6:30 a.m., during the Wednesday market in Pune, three trucks arrived—one truck contained khoya, while two trucks had paneer. The khoya had been purchased by local traders in Pune... The total weight of the khoya was 4,627 kg, and its value was Rs 11,56,750. It was transported and stored entirely under unhygienic conditions,"

"We took samples for analysis, seized the remaining stock, and, just a short while ago, the stock was also destroyed at the Hadapsar dumping ground. Next, the paneer had arrived in two vehicles, along with a small quantity of curd and some khoya. This action has also been completed. There was a stock of 13,360 kg of paneer across the two vehicles, with a total value of Rs 31,70,000. We have also taken samples of the paneer, which will be sent to the laboratory, while the remaining goods have been seized and securely stored in cold storage," Masare told ANI.

Paneer Traced to Karnataka Border

He further mentioned that the consignment of paneer originated from the Karnataka border, specifically from the Belagavi and Bagalkot regions. Masare added that approximately 30 to 35 traders had placed orders for the stock, adding that all relevant invoices and bills are available and a comprehensive investigation will proceed as part of the ongoing probe.

(ANI)

"All this paneer had come from the Karnataka border, from the Belagavi and Bagalkot areas. The stock had been ordered by around 30-35 traders. Invoices and bills are available, so the full investigation will proceed as part of the further probe..." added Masare.

(ANI)