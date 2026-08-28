A viral video from Surat’s Lajpore Central Jail shows sisters visiting their inmate brothers on Raksha Bandhan. Emotional reunions followed as they tied rakhis, shared heartfelt moments and encouraged their brothers to change and return home.

Raksha Bandhan at Lajpore Central Jail in Surat, Gujarat, turned emotional as several sisters visited the prison to tie rakhis on their inmate brothers. The special arrangements by the prison authorities gave families an opportunity to come together and celebrate the festival despite the circumstances.

The reunions quickly turned emotional, with several sisters and brothers seen breaking down in tears as they met each other. For many inmates, the occasion offered a rare moment to reconnect with their families and feel the warmth of home.

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During the meetings, several inmates reportedly promised their sisters and families that they would leave behind a life of crime and work towards becoming better citizens. They also expressed hopes of rebuilding their lives and eventually reuniting with their loved ones.

The emotional Raksha Bandhan celebrations also carried a strong social message, highlighting how crime and imprisonment can deeply affect families. The scenes served as a reminder of the pain loved ones endure when a family member is behind bars, while also underlining the possibility of change and redemption.

The poignant visuals from the jail have since struck an emotional chord online.