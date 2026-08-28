Karnataka Health Minister UT Khader met with the Hotel Association after inspections found serious hygiene lapses. He mandated stringent measures including CCTV in kitchens, proper storage, and staff training to ensure public health and safety.

Karnataka Health and Family Welfare and Food Safety and Drug Administration Minister UT Khader chaired a consultative meeting at Arogya Soudha with office-bearers of the Karnataka State Hotel Association and representatives of leading hotels to discuss measures for safeguarding public health and upholding hygiene and food safety standards across the state.

The meeting was convened as an urgent consultative session following continuous and intensive inspections conducted by Food Safety Officers across hotels and restaurants in the state over the past month. Several serious lapses were identified during these inspections, necessitating immediate corrective measures and clear directions to the hotel industry, according to the press release.

Strict Directives for Food Safety and Hygiene

The Minister said that lakhs of people across the state depend on hotel and restaurant food every day and stringent hygiene and food safety measures must be implemented at every level, from star hotels to small eateries. Hotel management should not function solely with a profit-oriented approach, but must also demonstrate social responsibility and accountability towards public health, the release said.

The Minister directed that every hotel and restaurant must have a scientifically designed storage room to ensure the safe and hygienic storage of food items and ingredients. Hotels have also been advised to install CCTV cameras in their kitchens to enhance transparency and strengthen customer confidence. Kitchens must be maintained in a clean, hygienic and transparent manner, according to the release.

The Manufacturing Date and Expiry Date must be clearly mentioned on every food item and ingredient used in food preparation, it said.

In view of concerns regarding health problems associated with the use of chemical substances in food preparation, including cardiac ailments, intestinal disorders and high blood pressure, all ingredients and materials used for food preparation must be of high quality. The use of chemicals must be restricted, and strict measures must be taken to ensure compliance with food safety standards.

Hotel Association Proposes Enhanced Feedback System

The Hotel Association submitted a request to enhance the existing QR code system, currently available for customers to submit complaints. Under the proposed system, customers would also be able to rate hotel hygiene and food quality under three categories, i.e Good, Average or Poor. The Minister informed that the department would examine the proposal.

Ensuring Accountability and Quality

Hotel managements were instructed to provide appropriate training to their staff, including "Do's and Don'ts" orientation, to ensure proper food safety, hygiene and safe food-handling practices.

If adulteration or poor-quality raw materials are found in ingredients or materials supplied for food preparation, members of the public as well as hotel owners may directly lodge complaints with the concerned authorities or the department, the release said.

Khader said, "The government is committed to listening to the concerns of the hotel industry and providing them with necessary guidance. However, there will be no compromise whatsoever on cleanliness, hygiene and food quality." (ANI)

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