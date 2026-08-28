Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini celebrated Raksha Bandhan with schoolgirls, who tied rakhis on him. He stressed the festival's importance in symbolizing love and trust, and highlighted the government's commitment to women's safety and empowerment.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday celebrated the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan at Sant Kabir Kutir with schoolgirls, representatives of social organisations and dignitaries. The schoolgirls tied rakhis to the Chief Minister, who blessed them and wished them a bright future.

CM on Raksha Bandhan and Women Empowerment

Extending greetings to the people of Haryana, the Chief Minister said Raksha Bandhan symbolises the sacred bond of love, affection and trust between brothers and sisters, a release said. The festival also reminds people of our responsibility towards the respect, safety and empowerment of daughters and sisters, the Chief Minister said, adding that the Haryana Government is continuously working to ensure their dignity and safety while providing them equal opportunities to move forward.

"Our daughters are the strength of our society and our state. A strong society can be built only by ensuring education, dignity and a safe environment for them," Saini said.

He added that festivals such as Raksha Bandhan further strengthen social harmony, mutual affection and brotherhood.

CM Thanks Social Organisations

Representatives of various social organisations and dignitaries also extended Raksha Bandhan greetings to the Chief Minister.

Thanking them, Saini said social organisations play an important role in strengthening the spirit of service, cooperation and brotherhood in society.

(ANI)