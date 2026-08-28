An elderly woman travelling with over 10 relatives reportedly turned a flight into a family gathering, shouting across the cabin and sharing food. A co-passenger’s post about the disturbance has gone viral, sparking debate online over public behaviour and flight etiquette.

Imagine you're on an early morning flight, hoping to catch some sleep. But one elderly woman had other plans, turning the entire aircraft into her family's living room. This incident, shared on social media, is now sparking a huge conversation online.

A passenger named Nirmalya Kajuri posted on X about her experience with an elderly woman who was travelling with more than ten relatives. According to Kajuri, the woman was loudly talking to her family members, who were seated in different parts of the plane, and even started sharing food with them.

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'Time for breakfast, everyone come!'

Kajuri wrote that even before the flight took off, the woman was trying to talk to her relatives. “Sonu, why are you quiet? Monu, I can't hear you! Ronu, Dhonu, has your battery died already?” she reportedly shouted across the cabin. Other passengers were trying to sleep, and someone had to remind her that there were other people on the plane. She went quiet for a bit, but it didn't last long.

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Soon, she was back at it, announcing, "It's time for breakfast. Come on, come on. Let's have breakfast.” She then started walking around, distributing food among her relatives, Kajuri's post said.

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Trouble for other passengers and cabin crew

“Sonu, did you get the pickle? Give the pickle to Sonu too,” the woman apparently directed the food service, calling out everyone by name, Nirmalya Kajuri wrote in her post. Relatives, sitting several seats apart, started passing food to each other. Some even got up from their seats and stood in the aisle to eat and chat. This caused a lot of inconvenience for the cabin crew and other passengers.

Kajuri added that the family's loud conversations and commotion continued for most of the flight.

'If they're annoying, they must be Indian'

Although Nirmalya's post never mentioned that the passengers were Indian, social media users quickly concluded they were, based on the names and the behaviour described. The post went viral, and many people criticised the family's loud behaviour. One user commented, “This is why Indians are always glued to their phones. They can't sit quietly for even a minute.” The main sentiment was that public spaces shouldn't be treated like one's own living room. Others brought up the usual topic of civic sense.