Indian Coast Guard Ship Subhadra Kumari Chauhan was decommissioned in Mumbai on August 27. The ceremony honoured the vessel's distinguished service and its crucial role in safeguarding India's maritime interests and coastal surveillance.

Indian Coast Guard Ship Subhadra Kumari Chauhan was decommissioned at a solemn ceremony in Mumbai on August 27, marking the conclusion of its distinguished service. In an 'X' post, the Indian Coast Guard said that the ceremony honoured the vessel's contribution to safeguarding India's maritime interests and its role in strengthening maritime security.

End of an Operational Journey

The Indian Coast Guard said the vessel's decommissioning marked the end of an operational journey during which it contributed to coastal surveillance and maritime security. "Indian Coast Guard Ship Subhadra Kumari Chauhan was decommissioned in a solemn ceremony at #Mumbai on 27 August 2026, marking the conclusion of a distinguished service. The event honoured the vessel's exceptional legacy of safeguarding India's maritime interests. Throughout its deployment, ICGS Subhadra Kumari Chauhan remained crucial in reaffirming maritime security and coastal monitoring with an unrivalled operational excellence," the 'X' post from the Indian Coast Guard said. (ANI)