The Department of Posts, Delhi Circle, will hold a Monthly Dak Adalat on September 18 to settle postal grievances. Another Dak Adalat will be held in Ahmedabad on September 9. Complaints for both must be submitted by September 2.

Delhi Circle Dak Adalat

The Department of Posts, Delhi Circle, will hold a Monthly Dak Adalat for the settlement of grievances related to postal services under the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, according to the Ministry of Communications.

The Dak Adalat will be held on September 18 (Friday), at 1100 hours at the office of the Chief Postmaster General, Delhi Circle, 3rd Floor, Meghdoot Bhawan, the Ministry said.

"The Dak Adalat will provide an opportunity to hear each complainant individually and settle the grievances of the public. The idea of the Dak Adalat is to provide a personal hearing and facilitate the on-the-spot settlement of public grievances", the Ministry added.

It is clarified that the Circle Level Dak Adalat is only for those complaints which were raised in the Divisional Level Dak Adalat but are still pending for settlement of the grievances.

Complaints related to postal services must reach the Assistant Director (CS), Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Delhi Circle, New Delhi-110001, no later than September 2 (Wednesday). Complaints received after the due date will not be entertained in the Dak Adalat, the Ministry said.

The complaints should be concrete and brief. Complaints of a general nature and those relating to policy matters will not be entertained.

Ahmedabad HQ Region Dak Adalat

Meanwhile, the Department of Posts had proposed to hold a Dak Adalat in September for the settlement of grievances relating to postal services. The Dak Adalat will be held from 11 am onwards on September 9 (Wednesday), at the office of the Postmaster General, HQ Region, Speed Post Bhavan, Shahibaug, Ahmedabad.

According to the Ministry of Communications, the Postmaster General will hear each complainant individually and settle the problems of the public on the spot. The objective of the Dak Adalat is to provide a personal hearing and facilitate the on-the-spot settlement of public grievances and problems.

Complaints related to postal services under HQ Region, Ahmedabad, should be sent to the Assistant Director Postal Services (I), Complaint Section, Office of the Postmaster General, HQ Region, Speed Post Bhavan, Shahibaug, Ahmedabad-380004, so as to reach by September 2 (Wednesday).

Complaints received after the due date will not be entertained. The complaints should be concrete and brief. Complaints of a general nature and those relating to policy matters will not be entertained. (ANI)