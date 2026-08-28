A heartwarming viral video shows a girl celebrating Raksha Bandhan with a Muslim family sitting on the roadside. She ties rakhi to the man and shares laddoos with the children. Though she refuses money, the man insists on giving her ₹100, while his wife warmly treats the girl like her own sister-in-law.

A heartwarming Raksha Bandhan moment between a girl and a Muslim family sitting on the roadside has won hearts online. Despite their difficult financial situation, the family welcomed the girl with warmth and affection, turning a simple meeting into an emotional celebration.

The girl approached the man and tied a rakhi on his wrist, celebrating the bond of brotherhood. Though she initially refused to take any money, the man insisted on giving her ₹100 as a token of love. Despite having very little himself, he wanted to make the occasion special for her.

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The girl also shared laddoos with the children sitting with the family, adding to the warmth of the moment. The man's wife, meanwhile, treated the girl like her own sister-in-law and showered her with affection.

The emotional interaction has struck a chord with social media users, with many praising the family's kindness and the girl's gesture. The simple roadside Raksha Bandhan celebration became a reminder that love, generosity and human connection can transcend religious and financial differences.