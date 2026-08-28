Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh calls for collective efforts to overcome the trust deficit and restore peace, stating dialogue and interaction are crucial. He says justice will be delivered and peace is the government's top priority.

'Situation Changed After May 3' Recalling the situation in Manipur before May 3, 2023, Khemchand Singh said he had regularly travelled to the hill areas and witnessed an atmosphere of peace, harmony and cooperation among communities. However, he said the violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, fundamentally changed the situation in Manipur. 'Peace is Top Priority' On the prevailing trust deficit, he said that it cannot be overcome merely through discussions or rhetoric, but requires sustained interaction, dialogue and understanding among communities. Stating that restoration of peace is the foremost priority of the new government, Khemchand Singh said that the government would not compromise on this objective and that justice would be delivered to the victims.The Chief Minister said that during his visits to various relief camps and hill districts, he had interacted with people from different communities and found that their common desire was to live in peace and return to their respective homes, according to the release.Referring to his visits to Jiribam district, he said that people belonging to Meitei, Kuki, Hmar and Paite communities had come together and shared a meal, demonstrating that common people continue to desire peace and harmonious coexistence. Role of Security Forces and Appeal for Cooperation He expressed concern that incidents of violence continue to undermine efforts towards peace. He said that certain individuals and groups who seek to spread hatred and conflict must be identified, while stressing that the issue should not be viewed as a conflict between different communities.The Chief Minister also acknowledged the role of the State Police, Assam Rifles and other security forces in protecting lives during the crisis. He said that members of different communities had also helped one another to save human lives during the difficult period.Khemchand Singh said that Assam Rifles and other security forces helped in the evacuation of 47,000 people to safer places during the conflict. He appealed to all communities, civil society organisations, political leaders and other stakeholders to cooperate and work collectively towards removing the prevailing trust deficit and restoring peace in Manipur, according to the release. Assam Rifles' Commitment to Peace Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General, Assam Rifles, said that the Assam Rifles has always been a friend of the people of the Northeast and that, for a beautiful state like Manipur, it remains their utmost duty to contribute towards restoring peace and stability. He emphasised that the trust deficit cannot be addressed by security forces alone and requires a collective and sustained effort from all communities and stakeholders, the release said.The programme was attended by Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel; Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh; Lt Gen (Retd) K Himalay Singh; Sudeep Chakravarti, guest speaker; Retired IAS R K Nimai; Retired IPS Thangjam Brojen Singh; Senior Journalist Pradip Phanjoubam; and other senior officers and dignitaries. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Friday called for sustained and collective efforts from all sections of society to overcome the prevailing trust deficit and restore lasting peace in the state.According to a press release, the Chief Minister was addressing a gathering at a guest lecture on "Manipur Situation: Prevailing Trust Deficit and the Path Towards Trust Building", delivered by Sudeep Chakravarti and organised by the Assam Rifles at the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) Auditorium, Palace Compound, Imphal.Recalling the situation in Manipur before May 3, 2023, Khemchand Singh said he had regularly travelled to the hill areas and witnessed an atmosphere of peace, harmony and cooperation among communities. However, he said the violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, fundamentally changed the situation in Manipur.On the prevailing trust deficit, he said that it cannot be overcome merely through discussions or rhetoric, but requires sustained interaction, dialogue and understanding among communities. Stating that restoration of peace is the foremost priority of the new government, Khemchand Singh said that the government would not compromise on this objective and that justice would be delivered to the victims.The Chief Minister said that during his visits to various relief camps and hill districts, he had interacted with people from different communities and found that their common desire was to live in peace and return to their respective homes, according to the release.Referring to his visits to Jiribam district, he said that people belonging to Meitei, Kuki, Hmar and Paite communities had come together and shared a meal, demonstrating that common people continue to desire peace and harmonious coexistence.He expressed concern that incidents of violence continue to undermine efforts towards peace. He said that certain individuals and groups who seek to spread hatred and conflict must be identified, while stressing that the issue should not be viewed as a conflict between different communities.The Chief Minister also acknowledged the role of the State Police, Assam Rifles and other security forces in protecting lives during the crisis. He said that members of different communities had also helped one another to save human lives during the difficult period.Khemchand Singh said that Assam Rifles and other security forces helped in the evacuation of 47,000 people to safer places during the conflict. He appealed to all communities, civil society organisations, political leaders and other stakeholders to cooperate and work collectively towards removing the prevailing trust deficit and restoring peace in Manipur, according to the release.Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General, Assam Rifles, said that the Assam Rifles has always been a friend of the people of the Northeast and that, for a beautiful state like Manipur, it remains their utmost duty to contribute towards restoring peace and stability. He emphasised that the trust deficit cannot be addressed by security forces alone and requires a collective and sustained effort from all communities and stakeholders, the release said.The programme was attended by Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel; Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh; Lt Gen (Retd) K Himalay Singh; Sudeep Chakravarti, guest speaker; Retired IAS R K Nimai; Retired IPS Thangjam Brojen Singh; Senior Journalist Pradip Phanjoubam; and other senior officers and dignitaries. (ANI)