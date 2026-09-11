An SSB assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at the SKMCH Sector Headquarters in Muzaffarpur has come under scrutiny after three women accused him of fraud, blackmail and exploitation.

An SSB assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at the SKMCH Sector Headquarters in Muzaffarpur has come under scrutiny after three women accused him of fraud, blackmail and exploitation. One of the complainants, a Delhi-based influencer, has also made allegations of rape against the ASI’s associate, claiming she was lured to Muzaffarpur and later blackmailed using a video of the alleged assault.

The allegations have prompted the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to launch an internal inquiry. The force has constituted a three-member committee to examine the complaints against ASI Vikas Kumar.

The three complainants—one from Delhi and two from Lucknow—have approached SSB authorities as well as the district police. According to their allegations, Vikas contacted them through social media and promised to increase their followers and help their content go viral.

The Delhi-based woman alleged that she travelled to Muzaffarpur in December 2025 along with her two-year-old son after being invited by Vikas. She claimed she was accommodated at a hotel near Station Road, where an associate of the ASI allegedly sexually assaulted her and recorded the incident.

She further alleged that the video was subsequently used to blackmail her and extort Rs 20,000 from her. The woman also claimed that after submitting an online complaint to the SSB headquarters, she faced pressure to alter her statement and withdraw the complaint when she returned to Muzaffarpur this month.

The two women from Lucknow have separately accused the ASI of allegedly sending obscene messages, exploiting their social media interactions and pressuring them to withdraw their complaints.

Muzaffarpur police said the online complaints were being examined and that a decision on registering an FIR would be taken after the allegations were verified.

SSB Sector Headquarters second-in-command Rajnish Kumar Moral said the force had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and formed a three-member inquiry committee. “The woman has been asked to provide evidence regarding her allegations,” he said.

Any further action against the accused will depend on the findings of the probe and the evidence submitted by the complainants.