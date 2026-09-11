CM Rekha Gupta has outlined a new Delhi women’s safety action plan covering POCSO awareness, free HPV vaccination access, cybercrime campaigns, One Stop Centre inspections and faster online complaints.

Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta has announced a new policy for making the city safer for its women after holding a meeting with the Delhi Commission for Women. These measures include making more women aware about the POCSO Act in schools, informing more women about the availability of free HPV vaccinations in girls of 13 to 14 years of age and also organizing awareness programs regarding cybercrime among female students of colleges.

The government says that the main purpose behind such a move is not just addressing the issues that have been raised but creating a system where the women’s commission can approach women at the grassroots level.

POCSO Awareness Programs For Delhi Schools

One of the decisions made was for increasing POCSO awareness campaigns in Delhi schools. The program aims to make sure that children and teenage girls are aware of their rights, understand the difference between good and bad behavior and learn about how they should react in different situations.

Awareness of laws and rights is considered crucial for avoiding crimes against children.

Free HPV Vaccination Awareness for Girls

Women’s health was yet another significant area of discussion at the meeting. The action plan focuses on ensuring that girls between the ages of 13 to 14 years get information about free HPV vaccination.

Special efforts will be made to reach out to girls who belong to economically or socially weak strata so that awareness does not depend only on socio-economic factors.

Awareness Campaign About Cyber Crime Among College Going Girls

Digital threats faced by women in today’s times are also being considered under this action plan. There will be an awareness campaign in colleges about online fraud, cyberbullying, digital harassment, and social media related crimes against females.

Girls will also be made aware of the methods through which they can report cyber crime.

One Stop Centres and Shelters Will Be Subjected To Regular Inspection

Regular inspections of One Stop Centres and other institutions offering help to unsupported women will be undertaken by the Delhi Commission for Women.

A wider goal is for women in tough situations to be helped in practice and quickly instead of just helping them in filling forms.

System For Online Complaints to Be Improved

The system for online complaints by the commission will also be improved for faster action regarding complaints about domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual assault and harassment.

The government aims to have a digital approach so that it becomes easy for women to take help without going to the office again and again and also to increase the speed of handling complaints.

CM Rekha Gupta Urges Proactive Approach of the Women’s Commission

Gupta highlighted that the commission needs to take initiative on its own and not act only after receiving complaints. It needs to interact with women and know their problems and build up safety and empowerment mechanisms at the grassroots level.

As the commission was recently reconstituted with Lata Gupta as its chairperson, the new plan focuses on safety, health care, digital awareness and grievance redressal of women.