Delhi Police will enforce traffic diversions and regulated movement in central Delhi on Saturday, September 12, from 8:15 PM to 11:00 PM for the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam. Commuters are advised to plan ahead and use the Metro.

Ahead of the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi Police on Friday announced comprehensive traffic diversions and regulated vehicle movement across central arterial routes in the national capital on Saturday, September 12, between 8:15 PM and 11:00 PM. The traffic restrictions come in view of VVIP movement as heads of state and international dignitaries arrive in the city. As per the traffic map issued by the Delhi Police, the area surrounding Bharat Mandapam has been designated as a 'Prohibited Area' for general vehicular traffic during this period. 🔸In view of the BRICS Summit 2026, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key Delhi routes on September 12, from 8:15 PM to 11:00 PM. 🔹Plan ahead, use the Metro wherever possible, follow diversion routes and traffic personnel’s directions, and allow… pic.twitter.com/HUJgjCqDCs — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 11, 2026

Affected Routes and Diversions

Key corridors across Central Delhi, New Delhi, and Lutyens' zone—including stretches connecting to Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, India Gate roundabout, Mathura Road, and Bhairon Marg—have been marked as 'Controlled Roads' with restricted access. To ensure minimal disruption to public mobility, multiple diversion points have been established along the periphery, with traffic being redirected onto designated alternative routes, including parts of the Ring Road and outer arterial links.

Police Advisory for Commuters

The Delhi Police has advised commuters to plan their journeys well in advance, factor in extra travel time, and opt for public transport, specifically the Delhi Metro, to avoid road congestion. "In view of the BRICS Summit 2026, traffic diversions and regulated movement will be in place across key Delhi routes on September 12, from 8:15 PM to 11:00 PM. Plan ahead, use the Metro wherever possible, follow diversion routes and traffic personnel’s directions, and allow extra travel time," the Delhi Police stated in a public advisory on social media platform X. The advisory further clarified that uninterrupted passage will be facilitated for emergency and essential services throughout the duration of the restrictions.

India Hosts 18th BRICS Summit

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13 under its 2026 BRICS Chairship. India's Chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus. The grouping currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. (ANI)