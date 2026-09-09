A landlord in Mumbai installed a CCTV camera in the common living room of a girls' PG without their consent, telling them to "dress decently." The incident, shared by a resident on Reddit, has ignited a fierce online debate about tenant privacy rights versus the landlord's security claims.

A CCTV camera installed inside the common living room of a girls’ PG in Mumbai had triggered a debate over privacy. According to one of the apartment's female residents, the landlord did this without getting their consent or even telling them in advance. She further said that when they used the common area, the owner instructed them to "dress decently."

The woman described her experience in a Reddit thread, stating that she shared a 3 BHK PG in the city with six other women and that the landlord had just put a CCTV camera in their common sitting room. "We are seven females residing in a PG. This morning, the landlord came knocking on our doors and told us that he had put a CCTV camera in the living room. He said that entails obtaining "consent," she wrote.

When the woman asked the landlord about the installation, she was informed that the police had mandated the installation of a CCTV camera. "A CCTV can easily be installed outside the house, after taking NOCs from the neighbours that is," she said, "but I felt he did not want to go through that much trouble."

She also said in the article that each time they entered the living room, they were ordered to "dress decently." She clarified that since the residents' separate rooms lack tables, they frequently utilise the main area for dining and studying. "Do we not deserve privacy? It's not about dressing decently as well," she remarked.

When they questioned him more, the landlord brought up security issues as well as said instances of renters bringing friends into the property and disappearing possessions. According to her, he also mentioned that police had previously requested CCTV evidence following similar instances.

Check Out Viral Post

The woman said, “Are we bound, as young women, to listen to whatever these people may impose, just because we’re in college, or fresh in the workforce? I tried to convince him more about installing it outside; he said he’ll see. Never thought I’d experience something like this in Mumbai; this one’s a new low."

Internet Reacts

The post has since sparked a discussion about privacy, with several users urging the woman to approach the police, while others suggested she leave it and look for a new accommodation.

A user said, “Installing a CCTV camera inside a living room without explicit consent violates basic rights to privacy, and landlords cannot legally mandate indoor surveillance in private rented spaces." Another wrote, “It’s illegal. Make a police complaint. Don’t let this slide."

“This is not even legal; there can be actions taken against the landlord for doing this behind their back," an individual quipped.