A viral video from a Pune hotel shows a customer discovering a rubber band cooked inside a roti, adding to a recent string of food safety incidents across India. The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many users tagging the FSSAI and calling for accountability.

Following incidents such as a worm in a salad at a restaurant in Gurugram, a worm in chicken at a KFC location in Greater Noida, cockroaches crawling on a pastry tray at a restaurant in Mumbai, and so on, a hotel in Pune appears to have joined India's lengthy list of incidents exposing the flagrant lack of food safety and kitchen hygiene.

On social media, a video purportedly from a Pune hotel showed someone discovering a "rubber band" inside a "roti." In the video, the customer was shown breaking the "roti" to reveal a yellow rubber band that had unintentionally "cooked" with the dough. As soon as the video got viral, many people expressed disdain. While others urged pursuing the case to hold the hotel accountable for its conduct, the majority referred to similar incidents as "everyday things" in India.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) was also tagged in the tweet by several people, undermining stringent measures. Times Now was unable to verify the post's facts and veracity.

Check Out Viral Post

“Previously, we used to find hair and flies in the hotel food, but now rubber bands are also in trend. Pune's Sandeep hotel serves rubber inside a bhakri. Please make sure, what you're eating outside,” the post read.

The post was shared on X (formerly Twitter), by the handle ‘ravindraJourno’.

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Internet Reacts

“Please don’t protest about Indian vegetarian food. It is anti-national to insult bhakri, please put the rubber band in a pizza and remake the video. Kidding, this is ridiculous and the hotel should b held accountable,” a user said.

“The question is how did the rubber band not melt,” added another person.