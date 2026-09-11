Tamil Nadu ministers, MLAs, and opposition leaders paid floral tributes to freedom fighter Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran on his 69th death anniversary. The event took place at his memorial in Paramakudi, attended by party functionaries and the public.

Tamil Nadu leaders across political parties paid floral tributes to freedom fighter and social reformer Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran at his memorial in Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram district, on Friday, marking his 69th death anniversary.

Tamil Nadu ministers, MLAs, party functionaries, government officials and members of the public gathered at the memorial to pay their respects to Sekaran, who is remembered for his contribution to the freedom struggle and his work for social justice.

Tributes From Across Political Spectrum

The event began with leaders garlanding Sekaran's statue at the memorial. DMK ministers, including T R B Rajaa and Thangam Thennarasu, along with other party leaders and functionaries, paid tribute to Sekaran.

“On the Chief Minister's instructions, ministers, MLAs, district secretaries, and party cadres gathered in Paramakudi to pay their respects to Tyagi Ayya Immanuel Sekaran,” Thennarasu said.

Rajaa also said that DMK ministers, MLAs, district secretaries and party cadres had gathered to pay homage to Sekaran.

Opposition leaders also paid tributes at the memorial. AMMK General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran said his party has been paying tribute to Sekaran every year since 2017. “On the memorial day of freedom fighter Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran, every year since 2017, on behalf of AMMK, we come here to pay our respects. Following that tradition, this year as well, we have paid our solemn tribute,” Dhinakaran said.

AIADMK leader and former minister R B Udhayakumar also paid floral tributes at the memorial on behalf of party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Remembering the Social Reformer

Immanuel Sekaran was killed on September 11, 1957, at the age of 32. He is remembered as a leader associated with the struggle against caste-based discrimination and for social justice.

His death anniversary is observed annually in Paramakudi, with political leaders and members of the public gathering at his memorial to pay their respects. Security arrangements, including heavy police deployment, were put in place around the memorial ahead of the gathering. (ANI)