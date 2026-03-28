MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

PM Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 of Noida International Airport at Jewar

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Mar 28 2026, 03:11 PM IST
Share this Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Phase 1 of the prestigious Noida International Airport at Jewar today. The ultra-modern airport has been developed with an investment of around Rs 11,200 crore and is expected to boost connectivity, trade, and economic growth in Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region.Security has been heightened across Greater Noida for the high-profile event. A major milestone for India’s aviation infrastructure!

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

PM Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 of Noida International Airport at Jewar | Rs 11,200 Crore Project
Now Playing
PM Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 of Noida International Airport at Jewar | Rs 11,200 Crore Project
Long Queues for LPG Cylinders in Delhi | People Struggle at Najafgarh Gas Agency
Now Playing
Long Queues for LPG Cylinders in Delhi | People Struggle at Najafgarh Gas Agency
Yashasvini Gifts Toy Bulldozer to CM Yogi in Gorakhpur | UP Politics #Shorts
Now Playing
Yashasvini Gifts Toy Bulldozer to CM Yogi in Gorakhpur | UP Politics #Shorts
Long Queues at Petrol Pumps in #Jalandhar, Panic Buying Over Fuel Shortage Rumours | Punjab #Shorts
Now Playing
Long Queues at Petrol Pumps in #Jalandhar, Panic Buying Over Fuel Shortage Rumours | Punjab #Shorts
Bhubaneswar Petrol Pumps Run DRY After Policy Shift by Oil Companies | Odisha News | India
Now Playing
Bhubaneswar Petrol Pumps Run DRY After Policy Shift by Oil Companies | Odisha News | India
Excise Duty CUT on Fuel to Avoid Shortage, Says Nirmala Sitharaman | Petrol-Diesel Price
Now Playing
Excise Duty CUT on Fuel to Avoid Shortage, Says Nirmala Sitharaman | Petrol-Diesel Price
Delhi Film Festival 2026: CM Rekha Gupta Inaugurates Red Carpet at Bharat Mandapam | Indian Cinema
Now Playing
Delhi Film Festival 2026: CM Rekha Gupta Inaugurates Red Carpet at Bharat Mandapam | Indian Cinema
Kerala Elections 2026: 5 X-Factors That Will Decide Who Wins! | India | Politics
Now Playing
Kerala Elections 2026: 5 X-Factors That Will Decide Who Wins! | India | Politics
From Tragedy to Triumph: Chinnaswamy Stadium’s Emotional Comeback | IPL 2026 | Cricket #shorts
Now Playing
From Tragedy to Triumph: Chinnaswamy Stadium’s Emotional Comeback | IPL 2026 | Cricket #shorts
Puducherry Elections 2026: The X-Factors That Will Decide the Winner | Election 2026
Now Playing
Puducherry Elections 2026: The X-Factors That Will Decide the Winner | Election 2026

Entertainment

Ram Charan's Top 20 Songs | Birthday Special | Tollywood Mega Hits
03:46
Now Playing
Ram Charan's Top 20 Songs | Birthday Special | Tollywood Mega Hits
Ram Navami 2026: Top 20 Bhajans Every Devotee MUST Listen To | Ram Bhajan | Bhakti
03:19
Now Playing
Ram Navami 2026: Top 20 Bhajans Every Devotee MUST Listen To | Ram Bhajan | Bhakti
Ranveer Singh to Apologize at Chamundi Hills After Kantara Controversy Despite Dhurandhar 2 Success
03:27
Now Playing
Ranveer Singh to Apologize at Chamundi Hills After Kantara Controversy Despite Dhurandhar 2 Success
Dhurandhar 2 Sets New Benchmark: Ram Gopal Varma Praises Aditya Dhar | Entertainment
03:06
Now Playing
Dhurandhar 2 Sets New Benchmark: Ram Gopal Varma Praises Aditya Dhar | Entertainment

News

PM Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 of Noida International Airport at Jewar | Rs 11,200 Crore Project
02:03
Now Playing
PM Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 of Noida International Airport at Jewar | Rs 11,200 Crore Project
Ex-Nepal PM KP Oli Arrested Over Deadly Gen Z Protest Crackdown | Just After Balen Shah Oath
01:05
Now Playing
Ex-Nepal PM KP Oli Arrested Over Deadly Gen Z Protest Crackdown | Just After Balen Shah Oath
Long Queues for LPG Cylinders in Delhi | People Struggle at Najafgarh Gas Agency
04:48
Now Playing
Long Queues for LPG Cylinders in Delhi | People Struggle at Najafgarh Gas Agency

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
03:40
Now Playing
LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?