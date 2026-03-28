PM Modi Inaugurates Phase 1 of Noida International Airport at Jewar | Rs 11,200 Crore Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Phase 1 of the prestigious Noida International Airport at Jewar today. The ultra-modern airport has been developed with an investment of around Rs 11,200 crore and is expected to boost connectivity, trade, and economic growth in Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region.Security has been heightened across Greater Noida for the high-profile event. A major milestone for India’s aviation infrastructure!

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