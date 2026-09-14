Petrol and diesel prices remained stable across major Indian cities on September 14, offering relief to motorists despite ongoing volatility in global crude oil markets driven by geopolitical tensions and supply concerns.

Petrol and diesel prices remained largely unchanged across major Indian cities on September 14, offering some relief to motorists despite continued volatility in international crude oil markets.

Petrol and diesel rates in major cities

There has been no major change in fuel prices across key markets today. In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 95.20. Mumbai motorists are paying Rs 111.21 for petrol and Rs 97.83 for diesel.

In Kolkata, petrol is available at Rs 113.51 per litre and diesel at Rs 99.82. Chennai's petrol price stands at Rs 107.78, while diesel costs Rs 99.55. Bengaluru has petrol at Rs 111.68 and diesel at Rs 99.56.

Hyderabad continues to record relatively higher rates, with petrol priced at Rs 115.69 per litre and diesel at Rs 104.23.

Why are crude oil prices in focus?

While domestic fuel rates have remained stable, international crude oil markets have seen sharp movements. Global prices continue to be influenced by geopolitical tensions, supply disruptions and concerns about demand.

Recent disruptions to oil supply routes have added uncertainty to the global energy market. At the same time, warnings of weaker oil demand have also contributed to price fluctuations.

For Indian consumers, the impact of global crude movements may not immediately reflect at petrol pumps. Domestic fuel prices are influenced by several factors, including international crude rates, taxes, refining costs and currency movements.

Motorists are therefore advised to check the latest city-wise petrol and diesel rates before refuelling, as prices can vary between locations and are subject to regular revisions.