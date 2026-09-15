Suvendu Adhikari celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at Kolkata's Maharashtra Mandal. He spoke against linguistic division, rejecting 'outsider' narratives and appealed to people from Maharashtra to return to West Bengal, citing a changed atmosphere.

Appeal to Return to West Bengal He also expressed concern over the significant drop in the number of people from Maharashtra in West Bengal. "...Earlier, a large number of people from Maharashtra lived here, but now their numbers have dwindled significantly. I appeal to those with ties to Maharashtra to come back. The government will assist you. Invest here, conduct business, and educate your children in the excellent educational institutions here. The atmosphere has changed now; you should return. After independence, there were lakhs of Marathi people here, but now the number has likely dropped to just 1,500 or 2,000." Nationwide Festivities From Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to Srinagar's historic Ganpatyar Temple, celebrations witnessed the participation of leaders who extended greetings to people and prayed for peace, prosperity and well-being of citizens.Ganesh Chaturthi, which commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, is being celebrated across the country with traditional rituals, prayers and community festivities. Devotees have thronged iconic pandals and temples, marking the festival with immense religious fervour and enthusiasm. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari visited the Maharashtra Mandal in Kolkata on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and offered prayers to Lord Ganesha. He said people voted out of power those who tried to divide people in the name of language. "It is a worship observed by followers of the Sanatan tradition; it takes place in New York, Paris, and Mumbai, and it should happen in Kolkata, and that is exactly what is happening. The public has rejected those who tried to create divisions in the name of language. Narratives claiming that Marathis or Gujaratis are 'outsiders' will not work. Durga Puja will be celebrated in Pune and Nagpur as well. This time, Ganesh Puja is being organised at over a lakh locations across Kolkata, Siliguri, and Asansol...", he told reporters here.He also expressed concern over the significant drop in the number of people from Maharashtra in West Bengal. "...Earlier, a large number of people from Maharashtra lived here, but now their numbers have dwindled significantly. I appeal to those with ties to Maharashtra to come back. The government will assist you. Invest here, conduct business, and educate your children in the excellent educational institutions here. The atmosphere has changed now; you should return. After independence, there were lakhs of Marathi people here, but now the number has likely dropped to just 1,500 or 2,000."From Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to Srinagar's historic Ganpatyar Temple, celebrations witnessed the participation of leaders who extended greetings to people and prayed for peace, prosperity and well-being of citizens.Ganesh Chaturthi, which commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, is being celebrated across the country with traditional rituals, prayers and community festivities. Devotees have thronged iconic pandals and temples, marking the festival with immense religious fervour and enthusiasm. (ANI)