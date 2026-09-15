Delhi PAC chairman Ajay Mahawar flagged a 'leak' of confidential details from the panel’s probe into staff quarters construction, calling it a breach of privilege. He said the committee will now seek the Speaker's guidance before proceeding.

PAC to Seek Speaker's Guidance Over Leaked Details

Delhi Legislative Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Ajay Mahawar on Monday said confidential details from the panel’s proceedings on the construction of staff quarters had emerged on social media and used for political purposes and said they will seek Speaker’s guidance.

Mahawar said the "leak" was a matter of breach of privilege and disclosure of confidential committee proceedings without the permission of the Speaker or the Assembly was a serious issue.

The PAC is examining the construction of staff quarters involving an estimated cost of around Rs 60 crore. Mahawar said the committee’s role was to verify facts and examine issues flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), rather than pursue any political agenda.

“The Public Accounts Committee does not work for any political party. It is accountable to the Legislative Assembly and its parliamentary rules,” Mahawar told the media.

He said the committee had been examining the matter over the past few months and was scrutinising around 18 records and documents as part of its fact-finding exercise. Proceedings of the PAC, he added, remain confidential until a final report is submitted to the Assembly.

The controversy surfaced after information related to the staff quarters inquiry was circulated publicly and on social media while the committee was still examining the matter. Mahawar said the disclosure could affect the integrity of the parliamentary process and the committee’s independent examination.

Details of CAG Report Under Scrutiny

The PAC chairman said the committee’s inquiry is based on issues raised in Paragraph 2.5 of the CAG report.

Increased Construction Cost and Area

Among the questions being examined is the use of an old rate basis by the Public Works Department while calculating the cost of the residential construction. The committee is also looking into how the estimated cost of the project increased and the approvals under which the construction area was expanded.

According to the CAG report, the construction area increased from around 1,397 square metres to approximately 1,905 square metres, resulting in an additional financial impact of about Rs 18.88 crore. Other components under scrutiny include civil and electrical works, modular kitchens and other construction-related expenses. The CAG report also referred to expenditure of around Rs 45.90 lakh on curtains.

Tendering Process and Fund Diversion

The committee is seeking to establish who authorised the additional expenditure and whether the required approvals were obtained. The tendering process is also under examination. Mahawar said the CAG had sought documents and records relating to the tender process, which had reportedly not been made available at the time of the audit.

The committee plans to examine the relevant records and inspect the site to determine the actual status of the construction and whether applicable rules and procedures were followed. Another issue concerns the construction of a staff block and the alleged diversion of funds sanctioned for a specific purpose. The committee is examining whether funds were used for another purpose, who authorised such a change and whether the competent authority had approved it.

The demolition of the old quarters, construction of new buildings, eligibility of contractors, allocation of work and payments made under the project are also part of the PAC’s examination.

Site Inspection Deferred Amid Controversy

A site inspection scheduled for Monday was deferred, with Mahawar saying the decision was taken after the matter became embroiled in a political controversy. He said the committee would seek the Speaker’s guidance before proceeding with the inspection.

The next site visit will be conducted at the earliest after obtaining the necessary permissions, and following the Assembly’s prescribed parliamentary procedures, he said.

Mahawar also stressed that the PAC would continue its work without political pressure and within its defined jurisdiction. He said the committee’s primary responsibility was to establish the facts behind the CAG’s observations and ensure accountability in the use of public money. He added that political parties were free to engage in political debates and allegations, but said the Public Accounts Committee should not be drawn into such disputes while its examination was underway. (ANI)