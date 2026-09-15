Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami described PM Modi as the architect of a strong India ahead of his birthday. He appealed to people to light an 'Aashirwad Deep' and praised Modi's leadership for enhancing India's global stature.

CM Dhami Hails PM Modi's Leadership Ahead of Birthday

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that September 17 marks the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he described as the architect of a strong, secure and prosperous India, and a leader who has given the country a new direction and momentum while enhancing its distinct identity on the global stage.

The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister’s life is an inspiring journey of service to the nation, dedication and resolve. Under his strong leadership, India is continuously moving forward with confidence and establishing a strong presence on the global stage, he said, according to a release.

Dhami appealed to people to light an ‘Aashirwad Deep’ from 6 pm to 7 pm on September 17 from the sacred land of Uttarakhand and pray for the Prime Minister’s good health, long life and a prosperous life, highlighting his special emotional connect with Uttarakhand and its people.

India's Growing Stature on Global Stage

Dhami on Monday said India's growing role in global affairs reflects its enhanced stature under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, following the hosting of the BRICS Summit 2026. He said the world acknowledges India's initiatives today and highlighted the country's leadership role during the BRICS Summit 2026.

Speaking to the media here, CM Dhami said, "The BRICS summit is certainly crucial for the BRICS nations; however, from India's perspective, the entire world is witnessing how, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India is hosting major international summits and playing a pivotal role in them, demonstrating just how much its global stature has grown.”

“Today, when India takes any initiative, the world acknowledges it. Whenever a major global event occurs, the world looks to India. A new, powerful, and self-reliant India has been built under Modi's leadership,” he further said.

India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit under its 2026 Chairmanship on September 12-13, with the New Delhi Declaration unanimously adopted by BRICS leaders. (ANI)