MP BJP president Hemant Khandelwal announced that BJP chief Nitin Nabin's visit to the state is proposed for September 17, coinciding with PM Modi's birthday. The visit will mark the launch of the 'Seva-Sankalp Campaign' and a 'Deepotsav'.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal on Monday said BJP chief Nitin Nabin is likely to visit the state on September 17. Khandelwal made the remarks while speaking to reporters at BJP headquarters in the state capital Bhopal after an idol of Lord Ganesha was installed at the party's office on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Nabin's Proposed Itinerary

“Nitin Nabinji's visit to the state is proposed on September 17. Once it is finalised, we will inform you about the programme. A visit to Mahakal temple in Ujjain is also proposed. As soon as the national leadership gives its approval, we will share the details,” Khandelwal said.

Celebrations to Coincide with PM Modi's Birthday

He added that the proposed visit would coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and the beginning of programmes planned by the BJP in the state.

“On that day, which is PM Modi ji's birthday, the programmes under the Seva-Sankalp Campaign will commence. As part of the campaign, a major Deepotsav programme will be organised from the booth level to religious and public places across the state,” Khandelwal said.

He added that one or two locations have been identified in every district for the celebrations, along with some major locations at the state level.

“A major Deepotsav programme will also be held at Mahakal Lok in Ujjain. We along with our Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state in-charge Mahendra Singh had requested party chief Nitin Nabin to join the event. As soon as the visit is finalised, we will inform you,” he said.

Ganesh Chaturthi at Party Office

Khandelwal said there is a tradition of installing Lord Ganesha's idol at the Bharatiya Janata Party office.

“Following the same tradition, we installed the idol today. I pray to Lord Ganesha to bring prosperity to the country,” he said. (ANI)