ABVP has intensified its DUSU election campaign, claiming growing support for its candidates. The student body criticised rival NSUI for its alleged internal disputes and reliance on social media propaganda instead of addressing student issues.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has intensified its campaign ahead of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, with the organisation claiming growing support for its candidates across the university.

Yash Dabas is contesting for the post of President, Ishu Maurya for Vice President, Riya Chhabri for Secretary and Lakshyaraj Singh for Joint Secretary. The ABVP panel is campaigning with the voting sequence 7-3-3-3.

ABVP candidates and workers are conducting campaigns across Delhi University colleges, meeting students and listening to their concerns and expectations. The organisation said its campaign is focused on direct engagement with students and issues affecting campus life.

ABVP slams NSUI's campaign tactics

Taking aim at Congress-backed NSUI, ABVP alleged that the student organisation is increasingly relying on social media campaigns, allegations and misinformation instead of addressing students’ concerns.

ABVP also referred to alleged internal differences and disputes within NSUI, claiming that the developments raise questions about coordination and unity within the organisation.

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said that NSUI’s alleged internal differences demonstrate its inability to maintain coordination among its own workers and leaders. “When an organisation cannot manage its own internal affairs, how can it effectively represent the concerns and aspirations of thousands of Delhi University students? Instead of addressing student issues, NSUI is choosing the easier path of allegations, misinformation and social media propaganda,” Sharma said.

He added that ABVP was continuously reaching out to students and raising issues directly affecting campus life. “Students are closely watching the conduct of both organisations and will make their choice accordingly. The support for ABVP is growing across the university, and with the 7-3-3-3 voting sequence, the entire ABVP panel is moving confidently towards a decisive victory,” Sharma said.