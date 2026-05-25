Sikkim State Lottery Dear Legend Monday results for May 25, 2026, are out. Ticket 98J 56911 has won the ₹1 crore first prize. Several winners have also secured prizes across 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th categories. Participants are advised to verify results with official sources before claiming rewards.

Sikkim State Lottery Dear Legend Monday Weekly Lottery results for May 25, 2026, have been officially declared. Ticket number 98J 56911 has won the ₹1 crore first prize. Check the complete list of winning numbers across all prize categories here. The Dear Legend Monday Weekly Lottery, conducted by the Sikkim State Lotteries, has announced its results for May 25, 2026 (Monday) at 6 PM. Thousands of participants across the country eagerly awaited the results, hoping to secure the top prize and other rewards.



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The ticket holder of 98J 56911 has won the ₹1 crore first prize, making it the biggest winner of today’s draw.

Sikkim Lottery Result Today (25 May 2026) – Dear Legend Monday Winning Numbers

1st Prize (₹1 Crore): 98J 56911

Consolation Prize (₹1,000): All other series ending with 56911

2nd Prize (₹10,000) 23193, 36100, 41357, 45453, 57200, 60426, 73104, 73477, 83527, 99167

3rd Prize (₹500) 0228, 0318, 0562, 1497, 3439, 3683, 4902, 7799, 8622, 9683

4th Prize (₹250) 1421, 1470, 3188, 5084, 6937, 7491, 7556, 9558, 9595, 9860

5th Prize (₹120) 0203, 0971, 1989, 2840, 3446, 4473, 5797, 6803, 7306, 8600, 0239, 1161, 2024, 2895, 3609, 4479, 5823, 6988, 7309, 8732, 0249, 1193, 2131, 2909, 3626, 5207, 5853, 7008, 7696, 8757, 0387, 1387, 2197, 2928, 3633, 5279, 6184, 7038, 7847, 8760, 0412, 1405, 2295, 2929, 3765, 5301, 6295, 7120, 7863, 9118, 0480, 1646, 2404, 2967, 3766, 5340, 6350, 7134, 7925, 9313, 0627, 1699, 2414, 3063, 4023, 5414, 6360, 7216, 8059, 9401, 0760, 1791, 2439, 3119, 4283, 5489, 6400, 7239, 8371, 9669, 0783, 1942, 2443, 3396, 4316, 5547, 6482, 7256, 8382, 9714, 0903, 1949, 2690, 3421, 4462, 5552, 6527, 7304, 8393, 9781

About Dear Legend Monday Lottery

The Dear Legend Monday Weekly Lottery is one of the regular draws conducted under the Sikkim State Lottery system. It offers multiple prize tiers, giving participants several chances to win across categories ranging from ₹120 to ₹1 crore.



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How to Check Sikkim Lottery Results

Lottery results are officially announced at the draw venue and later published through authorised channels. Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers carefully with the official result sheet or authorised lottery retailers.

Steps to Claim Prize

Prizes of smaller amounts can be claimed from authorised lottery sellers. Higher prize winners must submit the original ticket along with valid ID proof at designated offices. Ensure claims are made within the stipulated time to avoid disqualification.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Please verify all results with official sources. The publication does not promote or encourage gambling. Play responsibly.