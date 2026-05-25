Nagaland State Lottery (25-05-2026, 8 PM): Dear Clover Monday Result Out, First Prize ₹1 Crore Winner Announced

Nagaland State Lottery Result Today (25-05-2026, 8 PM): Check Dear Clover Monday 8 PM winning numbers, ₹1 Crore first prize winner, jackpot details, ticket numbers, and full lottery result list here.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Clover Monday Weekly Lottery results for May 25, 2026, have been officially declared. Ticket number has won the ₹1 crore first prize. Check the complete list of winning numbers across all prize categories here. The Dear CloverMonday Weekly Lottery, conducted by the Nagaland State Lotteries, has announced its results for May 25, 2026 (Monday) at 8 PM. Thousands of participants across the country eagerly awaited the results, hoping to secure the top prize and other rewards.



Nagaland State Sambad Lottery Results Today (26-05-2026): Dear 1 PM Shine Tuesday First Prize ₹1 Crore Winner & Complete Winning Numbers Revealed

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The ticket holder 45H 49650 of has won the ₹1 crore first prize, making it the biggest winner of today’s draw.

Nagaland State Lottery Result Today (25 May 2026) – Dear Clover Monday Winning Numbers

1st Prize (₹1 Crore): 45H 49650

Consolation Prize (₹1,000): All other series ending with 49650

2nd Prize (₹10,000): 08176, 20193, 20384, 22743, 33185, 47283, 50605, 51548, 63360, 83217

3rd Prize (₹500): 1458, 2030, 2489, 3151, 3953, 4550, 5625, 6067, 7134, 7899

4th Prize (₹250): 0536, 1622, 1689, 3303, 4593, 5356, 5380, 5487, 6195, 7771

5th Prize (₹120): 0003, 1573, 2403, 3520, 4806, 5841, 6770, 7466, 8615, 9480, 0004, 1617, 2460, 3550, 4859, 6039, 6855, 7570, 8660, 9511, 0014, 1678, 2578, 3868, 4870, 6127, 6860, 7576, 8717, 9512, 0032, 1876, 2652, 4071, 4906, 6324, 6890, 7944, 8983, 9536, 0100, 2013, 2655, 4094, 4927, 6383, 6989, 7989, 9082, 9542, 0163, 2079, 2722, 4163, 5067, 6397, 7044, 8033, 9176, 9560, 0275, 2108, 2774, 4177, 5243, 6460, 7190, 8061, 9185, 9587, 0977, 2230, 2960, 4418, 5341, 6560, 7218, 8102, 9347, 9871, 1000, 2308, 3232, 4537, 5526, 6651, 7332, 8337, 9366, 9921, 1217, 2391, 3238, 4751, 5599, 6689, 7398, 8457, 9370, 9958

About Dear Clover Monday Lottery

The Dear Legend Monday Weekly Lottery is one of the regular draws conducted under the Sikkim State Lottery system. It offers multiple prize tiers, giving participants several chances to win across categories ranging from ₹120 to ₹1 crore.

How to Check Nagaland Lottery Results

Lottery results are officially announced at the draw venue and later published through authorised channels. Participants are advised to verify their ticket numbers carefully with the official result sheet or authorised lottery retailers.



Nagaland State Lottery (25-05-2026, 8 PM): Dear Clover Monday Result Out, First Prize ₹1 Crore Winner Announced

Steps to Claim Prize

Prizes of smaller amounts can be claimed from authorised lottery sellers. Higher prize winners must submit the original ticket along with valid ID proof at designated offices. Ensure claims are made within the stipulated time to avoid disqualification.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. Please verify all results with official sources. The publication does not promote or encourage gambling. Play responsibly.