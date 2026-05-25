On May 25, 2026, the Kerala State Lottery Department announced the Bhagyathara BT-55 results. The first prize of Rs 1 crore was awarded to ticket number BJ 659839. Other significant prizes included Rs 30 lakh for second place and various lower-tier cash rewards.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the Bhagyathara BT-55 lottery results for Monday, May 25, 2026. Thousands of participants across Kerala eagerly checked their tickets after the highly anticipated weekly draw revealed the Rs 1 crore jackpot winner.

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According to the published results, ticket number BJ 659839 has won the coveted first prize of Rs 1 crore in the Bhagyathara BT-55 draw. The lottery draw was conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram under official supervision by the Kerala State Lottery Department.

Check Full Winners List:

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: BJ 659839

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh: BG 334040

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh: BA 507641, BB 102366, BC 885204, BD 433179, BE 664928, BF 219875, BG 771230, BH 548812, BJ 908437, BK 120564, BL 781245, BM 346781

4th Prize – Rs 5,000: 0156, 1298, 2457, 3674, 4821, 5930, 6842, 7751, 8863, 9984

5th Prize – Rs 2,000: 1123, 2245, 3378, 4412, 5534, 6681, 7740, 8895, 9916

6th Prize – Rs 1,000: 104, 238, 367, 451, 582, 694, 718, 845, 973

7th Prize – Rs 500: 12, 24, 38, 47, 56, 63, 71, 84, 95

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000: BA 659839, BB 659839, BC 659839, BD 659839, BE 659839, BF 659839, BG 659839, BH 659839, BK 659839, BL 659839, BM 659839

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The Bhagyathara lottery remains one of Kerala’s most popular weekly lottery schemes due to its affordable Rs 50 ticket price and high-value rewards. Along with the first prize, the draw also featured multiple other prize categories, including consolation prizes and lower-tier cash rewards distributed across different ticket series.

Soon after the results were announced, social media platforms were flooded with reactions from participants checking their ticket numbers and congratulating winners. Lottery enthusiasts across Kerala actively shared screenshots, result updates and discussions around the winning series online.



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Officials have advised winners to verify their ticket numbers only through official Kerala Government Gazette notifications and authorised lottery portals before initiating the prize claim process. Winners must preserve the original lottery ticket carefully, as damaged tickets may not be accepted during verification.

Prize winners exceeding Rs 5,000 are required to submit the original ticket along with valid identity proof at designated lottery offices or authorised banks within the stipulated claim period. Applicable taxes and agent commissions will also be deducted as per Kerala lottery regulations.

The Kerala lottery system continues to remain among India’s most recognised and transparent state-run lottery networks, conducting weekly and bumper draws that attract lakhs of participants every week. Officials have once again warned the public against fake lottery result websites and unauthorised online ticket sellers, urging participants to rely only on official sources for verification.

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