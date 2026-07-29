Police stations routinely deal with thefts, accidents and serious crimes, but officers at Madhya Pradesh's Bhind Dehat police station recently encountered an unusual complaint, a truck driver seeking help to recover his missing trousers.

Police stations routinely deal with thefts, accidents and serious crimes, but officers at Madhya Pradesh's Bhind Dehat police station recently encountered an unusual complaint, a truck driver seeking help to recover his missing trousers. The bizarre incident unfolded on Monday when Vipin Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district, arrived at the police station wearing only a lungi. He told officers that his trousers, which allegedly contained Rs 1,500 in cash, his Aadhaar card and driving licence, had disappeared while he was asleep.

According to Vipin, he had parked his truck after handing it over to its owner. He then consumed alcohol and fell asleep. However, when he woke up, he discovered that his trousers had vanished.

Determined to recover his belongings, the driver rushed to the police station to file a complaint. But the investigation hit an immediate roadblock as Vipin could not recall where he had fallen asleep or the exact location where the alleged theft had taken place.

As officers questioned him further, they realised the truck driver was still heavily intoxicated and unable to provide any useful information that could help trace the missing trousers.

Despite repeatedly pleading with police to recover his trousers because they contained his cash and important identity documents, there was little officers could do without basic details about the incident.

Showing empathy, Station House Officer (SHO) Shivpratap Singh Rajawat reportedly gave Vipin Rs 400 to help him return home, officials said.

The officer also advised the truck driver to avoid consuming alcohol in the future to prevent finding himself in similar situations again, officials added.