BJP Keralam president Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused the Congress-led state government of shielding a senior police officer in the Nithin Raj death case, citing the Kerala High Court's criticism of the government's alleged hypocrisy and inaction.

BJP Keralam president and MLA Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday alleged that the state government was shielding a senior police officer despite serious procedural lapses in the investigation into dental student RL Nithin Raj's death, saying the Kerala High Court had "rightly called out" the Congress-led government's alleged double standards. "This is what happens when appeasement politics subverts the Constitution, the rule of law, and good governance. Serious lapses by an investigating officer led to the prime accused in Nithin Raj's tragic death walking free. The Kerala High Court rightly called out the Congress/IUML government's hypocrisy," Chandrasekhar said in a post on X.

Kerala HC Pulls Up Govt Over Probe Lapses

The BJP leader's remarks came after the Kerala High Court criticised the State Home Department for not suspending Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police Sudheer Kallen despite alleged serious procedural lapses during the investigation into Nithin Raj's death.

The court questioned the department's approach to disciplinary action, noting that other government employees had been suspended for comparatively lesser violations. It also questioned why action was not taken against the senior police officer despite the lapses being brought before the court.

Chandrasekhar Alleges 'Appeasement Politics'

Chandrasekhar alleged that the state government was applying different standards in dealing with officials. "A government that suspends a school teacher for a quiz on Veer Savarkar, suspends an LSGD Under Secretary for simply doing her duty, disrespects Vande Mataram and undermines a law passed by Parliament...is blatantly protecting a top cop in a case that shook the conscience of Keralam and India," he said.

Details of Procedural Lapses

The High Court had taken note of lapses in the arrest procedure of Dr MK Ram, the prime accused in the alleged abetment of suicide case. The lapses reportedly included issues relating to arrest notices, incorrect dates in documents and failure to promptly seek police custody.

The court observed that these procedural shortcomings had affected the prosecution's case and resulted in Ram's initial release from custody. He was subsequently re-arrested by the Crime Branch after the required procedures were completed.

'Govt Controlled by Muslim League': BJP

Chandrasekhar further targeted the Congress-led state government, alleging that it was being controlled by the Indian Union Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami. "This validates exactly what the BJP Kerala has been saying: the weak VD Satheesan government is fully controlled by the Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami. They do not follow the Constitution or the rule of law," he said.

"This #APAKADAMPolitics is a serious threat to law and order, the safety of ordinary Malayalees, and the future of Keralam," Chandrasekhar added.

About the Nithin Raj Case

Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student at Kannur Dental College, died on April 10. His family had alleged that he faced caste-based harassment by faculty members, following which a case of abetment of suicide was registered and the investigation was handed over to the Crime Branch. (ANI)