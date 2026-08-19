Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met a high-level German delegation led by Hessen Minister-President Boris Rhein to explore new collaboration avenues in AI, clean energy, R&D, data centres, fintech, and manufacturing.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday met Hessen Minister-President Boris Rhein and Minister for Federal and European Affairs, International Affairs and Debureaucratisation Manfred Pentz, and a delegation of leading German businesses and explored collaboration across a range of sectors including AI, clean energy, R&D and data centres

The leaders discussed expanding the partnership between India and Hessen and the talks also explored cooperation inchemicals, manufacturing, fintech, deep-tech and skilling.

"Great conversations with Mr. @Boris_Rhein, Minister-President of Hessen, Germany, and Mr. Manfred Pentz, Minister for Federal and European Affairs, International Affairs and Debureaucratisation, along with a delegation of leading German businesses," Goyal said in a post on X. "We explored new avenues for collaboration across AI, clean energy, R&D, data centres, GCCs, pharma, chemicals, manufacturing, fintech, deep-tech and skilling.Building on the strong complementarities between India and Hessen, we look forward to leveraging the new opportunities created by the India-EU FTA to deepen partnerships in trade, technology, investment and innovation," he added.

Awareness Session on EU Carbon Regulations

Meanwhile, the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, in collaboration with the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB) and the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC), organised an Awareness Session on European Union Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (EU CBAM) Regulations for Exporters at Vanijya Bhawan in the national capital. The session was attended by around 100 participants, including exporters and industry stakeholders, and aimed at enhancing awareness and preparedness among Indian exporters regarding the evolving regulatory requirements under CBAM. (ANI)