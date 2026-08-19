AAP leader Anurag Dhanda has questioned Satyendar Jain's arrest in the Delhi Jal Board tender case, arguing Jain was in jail when the alleged irregularities occurred. He alleged the BJP was 'scared' and the arrest was politically motivated.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Anurag Dhanda on Tuesday questioned the arrest of former Delhi Minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain in connection with the Anti-Corruption Branch's investigation into the Delhi Jal Board tender case, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party was "scared of AAP".

In a post on X, Dhanda underlined that Jain was already in judicial custody during the timeline of the alleged Jal Board tender irregularities, arguing that holding him responsible was nonsensical. He alleged the arrest was aimed at undermining AAP's prospects ahead of the upcoming Punjab elections. "How many more proofs are needed that BJP is scared of AAP? At the time of that Jal Board tender they are referring to, Satyendra ji was in jail. Tell me, how did he become responsible from jail? The real reason is that Satyendra Jain is the co-in-charge of Punjab, and elections are coming up in Punjab. Coward Modi, have some shame at least," he said, criticising the arrest.

ACB Investigation and Arrests

The remarks came after the Anti-Corruption Branch arrested six accused, including Satyendar Kumar Jain and former Delhi Jal Board CEO Udit Prakash Rai, in connection with alleged irregularities and manipulation in the tendering process for augmentation and upgradation of Sewage Treatment Plants.

According to the ACB release, the accused have been arrested in connection with an FIR registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC. The other accused arrested in the case have been identified as Ankit Srivastava, former contractual consultant with the Delhi Jal Board; Nagendra Yadav, proprietor of M/s AN Enterprises; Raja Kumar Kurra, owner of M/s Euroteck Environment Pvt. Ltd.; and Pankaj Verma, proprietor of M/s Srijanhar.

The case was registered on a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance, GNCTD, following allegations of large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the DJB tendering process.

The investigation allegedly revealed communications between Raja Kumar Kurra, Nagendra Yadav and Ankit Srivastava concerning meetings, tender conditions, corrigenda and other matters related to the STP tender.

The ACB said the material collected during the investigation led to the interrogation and subsequent arrest of all six accused on August 18. Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)