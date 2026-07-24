Two married police constables have been arrested on charges of abduction and rape of a policeman’s 17-year-old daughter.

In a shocking incident, two married police constables have been arrested on charges of abduction and rape of a policeman’s 17-year-old daughter. The duo allegedly lured the Class 10 student under the pretext of attending a birthday party before taking her to an isolated room, where one of them allegedly raped her on Wednesday evening, cops said.

According to a TOI report, the duo contacted the teenager and invited her to join them for a birthday celebration. Trusting the familiar police officer, the minor agreed and met them. However, instead of heading to a venue, they drove her to a vacant room owned by an acquaintance where one of the cops raped her.

The two men later dropped the girl and fled the scene. Upon returning home, the survivor broke down and narrated the incident to her parents. Accompanied by her family, she immediately approached the police station to seek action.

Further investigation is underway.