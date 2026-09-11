Two separate road accidents in Maharashtra’s Bhandara and Nanded districts claimed 14 lives, including three children. Eight people were killed in Bhandara, while six died in Nanded. Eight others were seriously injured in the Nanded accident.

Maharashtra witnessed a tragic start to the day as two separate road accidents in the state claimed the lives of 14 people, including three children. The accidents, reported in Bhandara and Nanded districts, involved collisions between trucks and passenger vans. Several others were injured in the incidents, with eight people reportedly sustaining serious injuries in the Nanded accident.

Eight Killed In Bhandara Accident

The first incident occurred at around 3 am in Pimpalgaon in Bhandara district, where a truck collided with a van, killing eight people on the spot. Three children were among those who died in the accident.

The victims were travelling in the van from Chhattisgarh to Nagpur via Raipur when the collision occurred.

Six Dead In Nanded Road Accident

A few hours later, at around 7 am, another tragic accident occurred in Nanded district. A passenger van collided with a truck, resulting in the deaths of six people.

Eight other passengers sustained serious injuries in the accident and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

PMO Announces Financial Relief

Following the two tragic accidents, the Prime Minister's Office announced financial assistance for the victims and their families.

The families of those who died will receive ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. The injured will be provided ₹50,000 each to support their treatment and recovery.