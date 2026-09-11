ABVP announced its candidate lineup for the DUSU Elections 2026-27, naming Yash Dabas as its presidential candidate. The agenda focuses on better infrastructure, quality education, women’s safety, and safe student accommodation through its campaigns.

ABVP Announces Candidate Panel for DUSU Elections

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday announced its candidate lineup for the four central panel posts for the upcoming Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Elections 2026–27, naming Yash Dabas as its presidential candidate.

According to an official release by the student organisation, Ishu Maurya will contest for the post of Vice President, Riya Chhawadi has been fielded for the post of Secretary, and Lakshya Raj Singh will contest for Joint Secretary. The organisation outlined its key electoral agenda, stating that its campaign would focus on issues that directly affect campus life, including better infrastructure, quality education, women’s safety, and a more active and accountable students’ union.

Campaign to Address Student Accommodation, Safety

The organisation will also continue to raise the issue of safe student accommodation through its 'Aakhir Kab Tak?' campaign, launched following the Satya Niketan incident. Highlighting the organisation's track record, ABVP National General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said, "Last year, students entrusted ABVP with the responsibility of leading DUSU. Over the past year, we have consistently raised issues concerning students and worked towards their resolution. We are entering this election with a clear record of work and a focused agenda for the year ahead. Improving academic facilities and campus infrastructure, along with ensuring a safe environment for every student, especially women, remains our priority. DUSU must remain accessible and accountable to students throughout the year and work consistently on their concerns."

ABVP Contrasts Itself with Rival Organisations

Attacking rival student organisations, ABVP Delhi Secretary Sarthak Sharma said, "Delhi University students know the difference between those who remain among them throughout the year and those who appear only during elections. ABVP has consistently remained connected with students and raised issues concerning them. The Satya Niketan incident has also brought the urgent need for safe PGs and student accommodation into focus. Through the ‘Aakhir Kab Tak?’ campaign, we are continuing to raise this issue. Our campaign will remain focused on genuine student concerns and finding practical solutions to them." (ANI)