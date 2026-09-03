Two youths are dead and one is critically injured after a horrific accident in Alappuzha. The three were reportedly speeding on a stolen bike when they crashed. The tragedy happened after they broke the handle lock of a bike parked at a house in Mannancherry and were trying to escape.

Alappuzha: Two youths have died and another is in a very serious condition after a terrible accident in Alappuzha. The three were speeding on a stolen bike when they hit a stray dog and then another motorcycle.

The deceased have been identified as Mohammed Sabeel (17), son of Sudheer from Mannancherry, and Rinshad Rasheed (20), son of Abdul Rasheed, also from Mannancherry. Their friend, Shijas (19), son of Shanavas, is battling for his life at the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital. The accident took place around 3:30 AM on Thursday near Kaichoondi Junction on the Alappuzha-Thanneermukkom road, right in front of a shop called Golden Chips.

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The tragedy unfolded after the trio stole a bike from the front yard of K.B. Pramod's house in Mannancherry. They broke the bike's handle lock and were speeding away when the accident happened. Pramod, who works as a Library Assistant at the Kottayam Nattakom Government College, had locked his bike around 7:30 PM on Wednesday.

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According to reports, the youths were speeding on the wrong side of the road towards Alappuzha. They first hit a stray dog, which made them lose control. The bike then skidded for about 50 metres before crashing into an oncoming motorcycle. The other bike was being ridden by Rijo Johnson and his friend Akshay Vincent. Rijo injured his left leg and hand, while Akshay hurt both his hands and his left leg. Based on Rijo's complaint, the North Police have registered a case.

Mohammed Sabeel and Rinshad Rasheed, who suffered severe head injuries, died on the spot. It was the local residents who rushed Shijas to the hospital. He has serious head injuries, is unconscious, and remains on a ventilator. The North Police and Fire and Rescue services arrived at the scene and moved the bodies to the Medical College Hospital.

Mohammed Sabeel is survived by his mother Surumi and brothers Sahal and Bilal. Rinshad Rasheed's mother is Shamna, and his siblings are Ramsi and Rida. The final rites for Mohammed Sabeel were held on Thursday evening at the Mannancherry Padinjare Mahallu Khabarstan, and Rinshad's burial took place at the Mannancherry Kizhakke Mahallu Khabarstan.