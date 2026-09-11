Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed India's hosting of the BRICS Summit, calling it a 'unique achievement.' He said the bloc has a 'historical responsibility' amid global crises and expressed confidence in PM Modi's leadership to find solutions.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday hailed India hosting the BRICS Summit as a "unique achievement," asserting that the multilateral grouping carries a heavy historical responsibility to guide the world through ongoing international crises, particularly surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. Addressing the media, Sarma expressed confidence that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the summit will result in a concrete strategy for international stability. "Holding the BRICS Summit in India is a unique achievement. After this crisis in the entire world, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, BRICS has a lot of historical responsibility. I am extremely happy that this time India is the chairman of BRICS under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," he said.

Sarma Takes Jibe at Congress

Taking a jibe at the Congress, CM Sarma said that the party feels disheartened that the country did not get so much respecta nd recognition during their tenure. "Definitely, BRICS will come out with a definite plan of action for the peace and prosperity of the world. Congress is crazy, criticises everywhere; they feel sad that India did not get so much respect in their time," he said.

India Hosts 18th BRICS Summit

His remarks came as India prepares to host the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. India's 2026 chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation among its key areas of focus.

Earlier today, PM Modi joined BRICS leaders, the Chairs of the BRICS Business Council and the BRICS Women's Business Alliance for a family photograph in the national capital on the occasion of the BRICS Business Forum 2026. The group photograph featured PM Modi alongside Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, among other dignitaries.

Role of BRICS in Global Order

BRICS has emerged as an important platform for coordination among major emerging economies and for advancing the interests of the Global South in multilateral institutions. Its agenda covers development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges.

The grouping currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. (ANI)