An FIR has been registered after a family of three, including a 3-year-old child, was killed in an accident in Kunnamkulam, Kerala. The accused, allegedly driving drunk, rammed his car into their motorcycle and fled the scene.

Keralam Police have registered an FIR in connection with the Kunnamkulam accident. According to the FIR, the accused allegedly drove the car after consuming alcohol, despite knowing that drunk driving could cause an accident and result in another person's death.

Details of the Fatal Accident

On September 5 (Friday), the accused was allegedly driving car from Kunnamkulam towards Guruvayur at an excessive speed and in a dangerous manner. At around 11:38 PM, near a school at Kurukkanpara, Arthat, the car allegedly rammed into a motorcycle travelling in the same direction.

The motorcycle was carrying a man, his wife and their three-year-old son. All three were thrown from the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Muneer (35), his wife Safna (25), and their three-year-old son Yamil Aibak, residents of Edakkazhiyur in Chavakkad.

The FIR alleges that the accused, despite being responsible for providing first aid to the injured and informing the police, fled the spot without helping them.

The injured victims were taken to the hospital for treatment, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

The accident took place around midnight on Saturday on the Guruvayur-Kunnamkulam road.

The family was reportedly returning home after attending a wedding ceremony when they stopped their motorcycle on the roadside.

According to preliminary information, the family had stopped after receiving a phone call.

Meanwhile, a car travelling in the same direction lost control and crashed into the motorcycle.

The impact was so severe that the three victims were thrown nearly 50 metres away from the spot.

They sustained critical injuries and were rushed to nearby private hospitals, where they were declared dead. (ANI)