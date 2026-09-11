The renovation of Pune Airport's old terminal is complete and awaits BCAS approval. The upgraded facility boasts modern features, expanded check-in and security areas, 14 new counters, and is set to increase passenger handling by 405 per hour.

The renovation of the old terminal building at Pune Airport has been completed and is awaiting final approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), following which the upgraded terminal will be put into service for passengers, the office of Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said. The old terminal has been renovated in a modern manner to make more effective use of the available infrastructure. Airports across the country are transforming with ultra-modern and up-to-date facilities, the minister's office said.

Enhanced Passenger Facilities

The new facility at Pune Airport includes an expanded check-in area, pre-embarkation security check and security hold area spread across about 4,075 square metres. It has 14 new CUTE-enabled check-in counters, state-of-the-art security systems and two new boarding gates, which will make passenger processing faster and more convenient.

Keeping passenger convenience in mind, facilities including Digi Yatra, a baby care room, a diaper-changing station, seating arrangements with power sockets, food and beverage outlets and retail shops have also been included.

Increased Capacity and Reduced Congestion

According to the minister's office, the renovation will increase the passenger handling capacity of Pune Airport by about 405 passengers per hour. The increased capacity is expected to reduce crowds at check-in and security checkpoints during peak hours, making the airport experience more comfortable and seamless for passengers.

Final Approval Awaited

Necessary procedures, including the Fire NOC, Operational Readiness and Airport Transfer (ORAT) drills and the final security inspection for the project, have been completed. The project is now awaiting only the final approval from BCAS.

“Increasing the capacity of Pune Airport, providing world-class facilities to passengers, and making Pune’s air connectivity more efficient is our continuous effort,” the minister's office said. (ANI)