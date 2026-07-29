Kolkata is expected to witness cloudy skies, frequent rain spells and humid weather on July 29. Pleasant daytime temperatures are likely, but commuters should remain alert for waterlogging, traffic delays and reduced visibility.

Kolkata is set to experience another wet monsoon day on Wednesday, July 29, as active weather conditions persist over West Bengal. According to the latest forecast, the city will remain under mostly cloudy skies with occasional light to moderate rain throughout the day. Some areas may witness heavier showers during the afternoon and evening, accompanied by brief gusty winds. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 30°C, while the minimum may stay near 26°C, providing some relief from the usual summer heat despite high humidity.

Waterlogging and Traffic Disruptions Possible

With intermittent rainfall expected during peak commuting hours, residents may face traffic congestion and waterlogging in low-lying parts of the city. Motorists are advised to drive carefully on slippery roads and allow extra travel time. People heading outdoors should carry umbrellas or raincoats, while pedestrians are encouraged to avoid flooded streets whenever possible. Sudden showers could also reduce visibility, affecting road traffic in several areas.

Monsoon Activity Likely to Persist

The southwest monsoon is expected to remain active over Kolkata during the coming days, bringing frequent rain spells and overcast skies. Weather forecasts suggest that showers will continue through the week, helping maintain relatively pleasant daytime temperatures. However, humidity levels are likely to remain high between rain spells, creating muggy conditions. Residents are advised to monitor official weather updates and plan outdoor activities accordingly, especially if heavy rain warnings are issued.