Kolkata is expected to witness another rainy day on July 27 as active monsoon conditions persist. The IMD has forecast rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds, urging commuters to stay alert for waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

Kolkata is set to experience another wet monsoon day on Monday, July 27, with cloudy skies and periods of rain expected throughout the day. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), active monsoon conditions over South Bengal will continue to influence the city's weather, bringing light to moderate showers and the possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

The weather is expected to remain pleasant but humid, with the maximum temperature likely to reach around 29°C, while the minimum may hover near 25°C. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are also likely in parts of South Bengal, including Kolkata.

IMD Warns of Waterlogging and Traffic Delays

The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious as intermittent rain could cause waterlogging in low-lying areas and slow traffic movement during peak commuting hours. Motorists and pedestrians have been urged to avoid flooded roads and stay updated with official weather advisories before travelling.

Authorities have also warned that localized disruptions may occur due to intense spells of rain and thunderstorms. While the showers are expected to provide relief from the humid weather, humidity levels are likely to remain high between rainfall spells.

The weather department has indicated that monsoon activity will continue over West Bengal in the coming days, with widespread rain and occasional heavy showers likely across South Bengal. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas or rain gear and exercise caution during thunderstorms.