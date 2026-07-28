Kolkata is likely to witness cloudy skies, rain and thunderstorms on July 28. Active monsoon conditions are expected to keep temperatures pleasant, while commuters may face traffic disruptions during intermittent showers.

Kolkata is set for another wet monsoon day on July 28, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting generally cloudy skies along with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers across the city. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are also likely in some areas as monsoon activity remains active over West Bengal.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 30–31°C, while the minimum may hover near 27°C. High humidity is likely to persist, making conditions feel muggy despite the relatively moderate temperatures. Intermittent rain during the day could bring temporary relief from the heat but may also affect daily commuting.

Commuters Advised to Exercise Caution

Residents heading out are advised to carry umbrellas or rain gear, as sudden showers may occur during the day. Waterlogging in low-lying areas and slow-moving traffic are possible during periods of moderate rainfall. Motorists should drive carefully, especially during thunderstorms, when visibility may be reduced.

Monsoon to Stay Active Over West Bengal

According to the IMD, monsoon conditions are expected to remain active over Kolkata and surrounding districts in the coming days. Similar weather, including cloudy skies and periodic rain, is likely to continue through the week. Residents are advised to monitor official weather updates before planning outdoor activities, as rainfall intensity may vary across different parts of the city.