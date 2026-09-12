Heads up, Kolkata Metro users! This Sunday, September 13, there will be no metro service between Tollygunge and Briji. The shutdown is for maintenance work and will last from 9 AM to 6:30 PM on the Blue Line.

Here's some important news for people who travel by the Kolkata Metro. This coming Sunday, September 13, metro services will be temporarily stopped between Tollygunge and Briji. Metro officials have said this is because of some essential maintenance work.

The shutdown will affect the southern end of the Blue Line. No trains will run on this section from 9 AM to 6:30 PM on Sunday. Services are expected to get back to normal after 6:30 PM. Usually, metro services on the Blue and Green lines start at 9 AM on Sundays. So, passengers travelling from Tollygunge and stations further south might face some trouble.

Why is the metro being stopped?

According to metro sources, the shutdown is necessary for maintenance. The Kolkata Metro system is quite old, so it needs regular work on its tracks, infrastructure, and other systems. Sunday was chosen to cause the least amount of trouble for passengers. The service will be stopped specifically on the part of the Blue Line's southern end that runs on an open line, not underground.

So, if you're planning to take the metro between Tollygunge and Briji from 9 AM to 6:30 PM on Sunday, it's a good idea to arrange for another way to travel. While there are fewer office-goers on a Sunday, many people still depend on the metro to get around the city. This shutdown could mean that travelling from South Kolkata to other parts of the city will take more time.

It's best to check for alternative routes and transport options before you leave home. As per the schedule, services will be stopped until 6:30 PM. After that, things should go back to normal. However, officials have said it might take a little longer for services to fully resume, depending on how the maintenance work goes.