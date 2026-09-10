A late-night brawl at Kolkata’s Netaji Bhawan Metro station saw two drunk women passengers clash violently with RPF staff, sparking outrage and leading to fines.

A Metro station in Kolkata witnessed chaos on Monday night after two women passengers, allegedly intoxicated, got into a violent scuffle with Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel.

The incident occurred around 10 pm at Netaji Bhawan station in Bhowanipore on the Blue Line corridor.

A clip shared on social media showed two female RPF staff grappling with the passengers on the floor. The four were seen pulling hair, trading kicks, punches, slaps and shoves. Another Metro employee tried to intervene, while a man was seen striking one of the passengers multiple times.

According to officials, the women allegedly reeked of alcohol and began misbehaving “without the slightest provocation.” They also reportedly attacked the station master, who is a woman.

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Police Intervention And Apology

A team from Bhowanipore police station arrived at the scene, followed later by the families of the two passengers. Sources said the women submitted a written apology and an undertaking.

“Two female passengers entered Netaji Bhawan Metro station. They started misbehaving with on-duty staff,” a Metro spokesperson confirmed. The women were fined ₹1,000 each.

The footage has sparked outrage online, with many condemning the passengers’ behaviour and praising the RPF staff for attempting to control the situation.