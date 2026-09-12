Surendra Singh Choudhary, known as Bittu Tabahi, is expanding his cleanliness campaign nationwide. After gaining recognition for single-handedly cleaning the polluted Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh, the 21-year-old has asked his social media followers to suggest which state he should visit next.

Surendra Singh Choudhary, better known online as Bittu Tabahi, is ready to take his cleanliness campaign beyond Madhya Pradesh. After gaining widespread attention for cleaning the garbage-filled Ajnar River on his own, the 21-year-old has now asked people across India to help decide where he should go next.

In a video shared on Instagram, Choudhary said he wants the movement to grow beyond his home state and reach other parts of the country. “As you all know that I am cleaning my home. You all have supported me a lot. And now I want that this movement should not stop in our Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Watch the viral video here:

He then revealed his next plan: “Now I am going to go to different states to clean, so that a good layer of cleanliness campaign can reach our whole country. And you all comment and tell me which state should I come first.”

That appeal has now opened up a new question for his followers — which state will Bittu Tabahi visit first? His post has prompted people to suggest destinations while praising his efforts to tackle waste and pollution at the grassroots level.

From Ajnar River to a Dutch connection

The latest development comes soon after Choudhary connected with The Ocean Cleanup, a Netherlands-based non-governmental organisation focused on removing plastic from oceans and rivers. He shared a video showing a conversation with a representative of the organisation over a video call.

His Instagram caption read, “Meeting With OceanCompney (actual name The Ocean Cleanup),” accompanied by a red heart emoji. The video has crossed 3 million views, with viewers congratulating him and suggesting places where he could continue his work.

The connection with the organisation came after its founder and CEO Boyan Slat responded to a post about Choudhary’s cleanup efforts. Slat offered him an opportunity to work with the organisation, writing, “Come work for us.”

Choudhary’s journey began with his solo effort to clean the heavily polluted Ajnar River in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district. His work attracted significant attention on social media, turning the young student into an unlikely environmental campaigner.

Now, instead of limiting the initiative to one river or one state, Bittu Tabahi wants to make it a wider movement. His latest message is simple: tell him where he should go first, and he will take the cleanliness campaign there.