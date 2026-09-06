Abdul Alim Laskar studies on the floor of Jatin Das Park Metro Station as he dreams of becoming a teacher. With little space to study at home in Baruipur, he studies wherever he can while his father runs a tea shop to support his dream.

At Jatin Das Park Metro Station in South Kolkata, a young boy has turned a busy station floor into his classroom. Abdul Alim Laskar can often be seen sitting among commuters with his books, studying with the hope of becoming a teacher someday.

Abdul lives with his family in Baruipur. His father runs a small tea shop and works hard to support the family and continue supporting his son’s dream of getting an education. With limited space at home, Abdul does not have a proper corner where he can sit and study peacefully. So, he chooses the metro station as a place where he can focus on his lessons.

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While commuters walk past him and trains arrive and depart, Abdul remains engrossed in his books. The busy surroundings do not appear to distract him from his studies. His determination to learn stands out amid the daily rush of the metro station.

For Abdul, studying at the station is a step towards the future he dreams of. He wants to become a teacher and build a better life through education.

Despite limited resources, Abdul continues to study wherever he finds the opportunity. Meanwhile, his father keeps working to provide for the family and support his son’s aspirations, hoping that Abdul will one day achieve his dream.