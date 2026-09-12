The Congress called for stronger Indian leadership within BRICS to advance Global South interests and a balanced world order. In a statement, it criticized the BJP government's approach and urged it to rebuild confidence among BRICS partners.

The Congress has called for stronger and more strategic Indian leadership within BRICS, saying the country must use the platform to advance the interests of the Global South and work towards a more equitable and balanced world order. The Congress Foreign Affairs Department issued a statement on the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, welcoming what it described as the continued evolution and growing significance of the grouping as a platform for shaping global developments and advancing the legitimate aspirations of the Global South.

"The Indian National Congress welcomes the continued evolution and growing significance of BRICS as a platform for shaping global developments, advancing the legitimate aspirations of the Global South, and ensuring fullness of life for all peoples," the statement said. Congress leader Salman Khurshid shared the statement on X.

Call for 'Moral Leadership and Strategic Clarity'

The statement said that amid geopolitical fragmentation, economic coercion, supply-chain vulnerabilities, conflicts and climate stress, India must work with its BRICS partners to build an equitable and balanced world order capable of delivering security, prosperity and dignity to all peoples. It said India should provide “moral leadership and strategic clarity” to BRICS, while balancing its commitment to a rules-based international order, sovereign equality, peaceful coexistence and human dignity with its strategic and economic interests.

The Congress referred to the foreign policy approach followed during former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s tenure and said India had historically sought to combine strategic interests with a broader commitment to international cooperation. It cited India’s positions during the Korean War, on West Asia, against apartheid in South Africa, on decolonisation and in support of reforms in global governance institutions as examples of what it described as the country’s moral leadership.

"As former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh consistently did, India must provide moral leadership and strategic clarity to BRICS, while remaining committed to the furtherance of our national interests. This means balancing the promotion of a rules-based international order, sovereign equality, peaceful coexistence and human dignity, while also prioritising India’s strategic and economic rise," the statement said.

Congress Slams BJP Government's Approach

The statement also targeted the BJP-led government, saying that declarations about giving the Global South a stronger voice must be accompanied by consistent action. It said the government should work to restore India’s diplomatic space and stature and demonstrate greater confidence and leadership among BRICS partners.

"The BJP Government must therefore take deliberate steps to rebuild confidence among partners in the Global South by demonstrating that India remains a credible and constructive partner, even in times of crisis," it added.

Focus on Economic Interests and Global Goals

The Congress also highlighted economic concerns, noting that BRICS countries account for 19.6 per cent of global merchandise trade but said India’s trade relationship with the grouping remains deeply imbalanced. It called for efforts to advance mutually beneficial trade relations, improve market access for Indian goods and services, speed up negotiations and create more reliable supply-chain conditions for Indian enterprises seeking to compete and expand in BRICS nations.

The statement further called for progress on agreements linked to financial cooperation, including the Contingent Reserve Arrangement, to which India has pledged USD 18 billion. It also urged efforts to secure firm support for India’s candidature as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

Urges Statesmanship and Transparency

The Congress said the BJP government should use the BRICS Summit to demonstrate statesmanship by building solidarity among member countries rather than engaging in bloc politics. It called for deeper South-South cooperation and said India should contribute to a more stable, inclusive and multipolar international system.

It also appealed to the PM to conduct a press conference to brief about the discussions held during the BRICS Summit. "We hope the Prime Minister will also hold a press conference to apprise the nation of what was discussed and finalised during the BRICS Summit.

The statement concluded that India must be strong enough to advance its own interests, principled enough to stand with countries seeking a fairer world and trusted enough to serve as a credible bridge between the Global South and Global North. (ANI)