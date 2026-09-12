AAP MLA Atishi challenged the BJP to prove its claims of a 'luxurious' swimming pool and gold toilets at the former Delhi CM's residence. She dared them to show the facilities during a PAC inspection and demanded a similar probe of the PM's residence.

Atishi dares BJP to prove 'pool, gold toilets' claims

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday challenged the BJP to show the alleged luxurious facilities at the former Chief Minister's residence at 6 Flagstaff Road, ahead of its inspection by the Delhi Assembly's Public Accounts Committee on September 14. She alleged that the BJP had repeatedly made claims about a luxurious swimming pool, gold and silver toilets and a large bar inside the Chief Minister's residence when the AAP government was in power in Delhi.

In a video, Atishi said, “The BJP repeatedly lied about that Chief Minister's residence and spread false information. BJP leaders said that there was a huge, luxurious swimming pool inside the Chief Minister's residence. They said there were gold and silver toilets inside the residence. They said there was a large bar inside the Chief Minister's residence. They kept telling and repeating these lies again and again,” Atishi said.

On September 14, the BJP's Legislative Assembly Committee is going to inspect the old Chief Minister's residence - 6 Flagstaff Road. My challenge to the BJP is to show in that house: 1. Show the swimming pool 2. Show the gold and silver commodes 3. Show the liquor bar. Now the BJP's lie will be exposed by itself! And if… pic.twitter.com/rJQPGWx560 — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) September 12, 2026

'Happy that BJP has shown courage to reveal the truth'

Atishi said the AAP had earlier challenged the BJP to visit the premises with the media and cameras to verify the claims, but alleged that Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjay Singh were not allowed to enter by the police.

She said she was happy that Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar had agreed to inspect the premises through the Public Accounts Committee. “The day after tomorrow, on the afternoon of September 14, the Delhi Assembly's Public Accounts Committee is going to inspect 6 Flagstaff Road. I am very happy. I am happy because finally, the BJP has shown the courage to reveal the truth,” she said.

AAP demands similar inspection of PM's residence

Challenging the BJP, Atishi said its MLAs should visit the premises with cameras and show the people of Delhi where the alleged swimming pool, gold and silver toilets and large bar are located.

She further challenged the BJP to conduct a similar camera-equipped inspection of the Prime Minister's residence, alleging that lakhs and crores of rupees had been spent on its construction when people lacked food, water, roads, schools and hospitals. “Just as the inspection of 6 Flagstaff Road is being carried out with cameras, you should also get the Prime Minister's residence inspected in the same manner. Let the entire country see how, by spending lakhs and crores of rupees, when people in the country do not have food, water, roads, schools or hospitals, lakhs of crores of rupees have been spent on building the Prime Minister's residence,” she said.

The 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy

The "Sheesh Mahal" controversy first emerged last year after the BJP alleged excessive expenditure on renovations and luxury additions at the 6 Flagstaff Road bungalow during Kejriwal's tenure as Chief Minister. (ANI)