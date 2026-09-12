Congress MLC Addanki Dayakar calls for a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged police mishandling of BRS women MLAs outside the Telangana Assembly. This comes after BRS leaders took the matter to the NCW and NHRC in Delhi.

Amid the escalating political row over police handling of BRS women MLAs outside the Telangana Legislative Assembly, Congress MLC Addanki Dayakar said the party wants a comprehensive inquiry into the incident covering multiple angles, including the treatment of women and the role of police officers. This comes a day after BRS took the matter to national rights bodies in Delhi.

"We want a comprehensive inquiry on that particular issue, multiple angles: women angle, police angle... we constituted a committee, Assembly committee with Vijay Kumar, so we can produce in front of the people tomorrow. People can decide, court can decide," he told ANI.

BRS Alleges Police High-Handedness

His remarks come after BRS MLAs, MLCs and MPs met the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in Delhi to file complaints of alleged high-handedness and assault by Telangana Police outside the Assembly premises.

Leading the delegation, former minister and BRS MLA Sabitha Indra Reddy, along with Kova Lakshmi and Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, alleged that police stopped BRS legislators from entering the Assembly on the opening day of the session over black shirts worn in protest, which police said carried objectionable slogans criticising the Congress government's "1,000 days" record. Reddy alleged that police used physical force against women MLAs, including pulling their hair and sarees, and pushed and trampled male MLAs, and demanded that the Director General of Police explain who ordered the action. She also questioned why no cases had been filed against those making threats against BRS chief KCR.

During the Delhi visit, the delegation submitted documentation on the alleged police conduct to NCW Chairperson Vijaya Kishori Rahatkar and sought an independent inquiry. The incident occurred amid a BRS protest marking 1,000 days of the Congress government, during which BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, Harish Rao and other leaders were also detained.

Congress Hits Back at BRS

Meanwhile, Congress leader Venkat Balmoor criticised the BRS party over a PowerPoint presentation of BRS MLA Harish Rao against the state government at Telangana Bhavan. Balmoor said that BRS was avoiding a substantive discussion despite assurances given in the House, and Congress will counter with its own presentation.

"Despite clearly stating in the Assembly that we would discuss the matter and present the facts, BRS leaders created a ruckus and tried to defame the government. We will present a PowerPoint with evidence in the Assembly and clarify the issue. We will expose the alleged land-related irregularities that took place during the previous BRS government," he said. (ANI)