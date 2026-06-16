India's Most Unique Bus Stop? This Karnataka Village Is Going Viral | Here's WHY

A once-neglected bus stand in Gurupura Bandasale, Mangaluru, has been transformed into one of Karnataka's most talked-about public spaces.Designed to resemble a real bus, this innovative passenger shelter was created by the local youth group V2 Guides with support from the community. What makes it special? It features a mini-library, drinking water facility, CCTV cameras, a first aid box, and solar lighting—all aimed at improving the daily commute for villagers.Initially estimated at ₹2 lakh, the project eventually cost around ₹7 lakh and was funded through public contributions.Watch the inspiring story of how a rural community turned a crumbling bus stand into a symbol of creativity and civic pride.

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