Infosys said executive Lax Gopisetty is unreachable after Nepal flash floods and is working with agencies to locate him. The MEA said 320 Indians are missing and about 400 are stranded on the Chinese side; 153 crossed into Nepal and 21 reached New Delhi. India has sent 57.5 tonnes of aid.

Infosys said on Friday that Lax Gopisetty, who heads its subsidiary Infosys Public Services, is currently unreachable after flash floods struck Nepal. He was travelling in a personal capacity. The company said locating him, making contact and ensuring his safety are its immediate priorities.

Infosys said it is working closely with relevant authorities in the region. The firm also noted that it remains in touch with his family as it seeks updates and continues support through the crisis.

“We can confirm that our colleague Lax Gopisetty, who was visiting the region in a personal capacity, is currently not reachable,” the company said in a statement.

Infosys coordinates with agencies, supports family

The company added that Gopisetty’s family is in close contact with Infosys and is receiving all necessary assistance. “We remain in close communication with the family and are providing all necessary support during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with Lax and all those affected by this tragedy,” Infosys said. The firm also expressed sadness over the scale of the flooding and resulting loss of life in Nepal.

Infosys Public Services primarily serves public sector clients in the US and Canada. According to his company profile, Gopisetty advises public sector organisations on strategy, technology, operations and transformation, and oversees strategy and execution. He previously served as Global Vice President at Infosys, leading Business Applications and the Digital Workspace Service across the Americas, Europe and Asia. Earlier roles include Managing Director at Accenture, and senior positions at BearingPoint, IBM, PwC and HCL.

MEA numbers and India’s relief push

India’s Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday that 320 Indian nationals remain missing, while around 400 are stranded on the Chinese side along the Nepal‑Tibet border after the flash floods. The MEA said 153 Indians stranded on the Chinese side have crossed safely into Nepal, and spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal added that 21 Indians reached New Delhi on Friday afternoon after arriving in Kathmandu a day earlier from flood‑hit areas.

India has supplied 57.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Nepal, including medical supplies, food, temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, portable generators, dignity kits, water purification tablets, tents, dewatering pumps and kitchen sets. New Delhi has sent an 11‑member medical and tunnel rescue team, offered Bailey bridges to help restore connectivity, and deployed Indian Air Force C‑130J and C‑17 aircraft for rescue and relief operations.