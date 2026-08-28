- Home
- World
- Nepal Flash Floods: How Much Is China Responsible For This Huge Loss of Life, Property? Read Here
Nepal Flash Floods: How Much Is China Responsible For This Huge Loss of Life, Property? Read Here
Nepal Flash Floods: Experts are saying a massive glacier collapse is the main reason for the devastating flash floods on the Nepal-China border. But now, a blame game has started between Nepal and China over the disaster
110
Image Credit : Asianet News
That fateful Wednesday
On Wednesday, August 26, the Bhotekoshi river on the Nepal-China border suddenly flooded. The flash floods and landslides caused massive destruction across areas like Rasuwa, turning several Nepali villages into heaps of mud and wiping out homes completely.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
210
Image Credit : ANI
Life washed away
The powerful river current swept away everything in its path, including homes, bridges, and roads. The death toll is climbing fast. So far, officials have confirmed 460 deaths in Nepal, with over 900 people still missing.
310
Image Credit : Asianet News
The real culprit: Langtang Lirung's glacier
Experts point to a massive glacier on Langtang Lirung mountain as the real culprit. This hanging glacier, located at 17,000 feet on the Nepal-Tibet border, had two-thirds of its mass break off, causing the Bhotekoshi river's water level to surge.
410
Image Credit : ANI
Not an earthquake, but something else?
Authorities first blamed a 4.4 magnitude earthquake. However, the American USGS later clarified the tremor was actually 5.2 magnitude, caused by the glacier collapse itself, not a tectonic event. This collapse unleashed a torrent of water, raising the river level by up to 9 meters in some spots.
510
Image Credit : Social Media
How the temporary dam burst
Satellite images show what really happened. A temporary dam, formed by ice and rock from the landslide, had blocked the river. This makeshift dam then burst, releasing all the trapped water at once and causing this massive flood.
610
Image Credit : Asianet News
The reason for the glacier collapse
Experts are also pointing fingers at global warming. They believe the glacier melted over time due to rising temperatures. Eventually, it couldn't support its own weight, leading to the massive hanging section breaking off. This is likely the root cause of the disaster.
710
Image Credit : Getty
The Nepal-China blame game
A blame game has now erupted between Nepal and China. Kathmandu officials complain they didn't get any warning in time. Beijing, on the other hand, has rejected any suggestion that its dams or reservoirs were responsible for the flood.
810
Image Credit : Asianet News
The warnings were there
The warning signs were already there. A 2020 joint study by ICIMOD and UNDP had surveyed the Kosi, Gandaki, and Karnali river basins. They found 3,624 glacial lakes, and had already marked 47 of them as dangerous and at risk of bursting.
910
Image Credit : Asianet News
Death toll rising, many still missing
The number of deaths in Nepal is rising quickly, and hundreds are still missing. Authorities are also unable to trace many foreign tourists and pilgrims who were in the area.
1010
Image Credit : ANI
Focus now on rescue and future prevention
The focus now is on finding the missing and rescuing those affected. To prevent this from happening again, it's crucial to set up a fast information-sharing system between Nepal, China, and India.
Check the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Stay updated with the latest World News and global developments from politics to economy and current affairs. Get in-depth coverage of China News, Europe News, Pakistan News, and South Asia News, along with top headlines from the UK and US. Follow expert analysis, international trends, and breaking updates from around the globe. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos