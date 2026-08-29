IGL increased CNG prices by ₹3.89/kg across Delhi-NCR from 6 am Saturday, taking Delhi to ₹86.98/kg. City rates reach up to ₹95.59/kg. The company cited elevated LNG costs amid the West Asia conflict and tighter supplies via the Strait of Hormuz, with drivers warning of higher operating costs.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) has raised compressed natural gas (CNG) prices in Delhi and adjoining cities by ₹3.89 per kg from 6 am on Saturday, lifting the capital’s rate to ₹86.98 per kg.

The revision follows a ₹2 per kg hike in late May as global energy supplies tightened amid the conflict in West Asia.

IGL said imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) makes up a large share of the gas used for CNG and spot LNG prices have surged since the conflict began.

"With international LNG prices remaining elevated and the cost impact becoming increasingly significant, a calibrated revision of ₹3.89 per kg has now become necessary to partially offset the increase in input gas cost," the company said.

The increase will raise operating costs for users of CNG cars, auto-rickshaws, taxis and other commercial vehicles across Delhi-NCR, where passenger and goods transport depend on the fuel.

City-wise CNG rates now in effect

With the new rates in force from 6 am on Saturday, IGL listed: Delhi ₹86.98 per kg; Noida ₹95.59; Gurugram ₹92.01; Greater Noida ₹95.59; Ghaziabad ₹95.59; and Meerut ₹95.47.

IGL attributed the rise to elevated international LNG prices and trade routes unsettled by tensions in West Asia. Shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, which carries around a fifth of global energy needs, have been disrupted.

Higher LNG demand in Europe ahead of winter has also lifted prices, feeding into domestic CNG tariffs.

Why prices are rising and who pays

In May, when CNG prices were increased to ₹88.70 per kg, auto-rickshaw drivers in Noida sought a revision, saying costs had eroded earnings. One driver, 29-year-old Ajeej Alam, described the strain.

"Sometimes, I feel like leaving and starting afresh," Alam said at the time.

"It is hard to survive in the National Capital Region (NCR) in the wake of price rise and, because of the inflation, it is difficult to save money even for the next day," he said.

IGL said the change only partly offsets higher input costs, leaving future CNG prices tied to global LNG.